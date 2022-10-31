Munster hitting the notes but not topping the charts

URC: Munster 14 Ulster 15

The Graham Rowntree Experiment may sound like they are playing the Jazz Festival this Bank Holiday Weekend but their next Cork appearance 10 days hence promises to be quite the night out for this young and developing beat combo.

Down on their luck right now but showing signs of promise and occasionally even hitting the right notes, their leader has every faith yet another step up in class can broaden their experience, fine-tune their playing and further their education in an unforgiving industry.

Such is professional rugby, a results-based environment that shows little compassion for long-term development and even less patience for defeats. Which is why Rowntree should be applauded not chastised for his efforts to drag a young and injury-hit Munster side into the modern age by teaching them new tunes and for those players to stick to the score.

Munster once again came out on the wrong side of a BKT United Rugby Championship result on Saturday night and it will have hurt even more that it happened to interprovincial rivals as Ulster left Thomond Park with a first victory there in eight years. It was Rowntree’s fifth defeat in seven URC games and with more than a third of the campaign complete, the likelihood of qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup is looking increasingly remote.

Financial considerations aside, and purely from a sporting point of view, that has to be an acceptable price to pay if Rowntree, Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy’s project is to be allowed to bear fruit because those on the field entrusted to bring it to life have the talent and commitment to do so, given time.

They showed it sporadically once again in Limerick on Saturday having first allowed Ulster access into their 22 through the concession of penalties and then two lineout maul tries inside the opening quarter-hour while at the other end creating a series of try-scoring opportunities only to be let down by poor execution at the lineout and with ball in hand.

Ulster also scored a third, off a scrum, through flanker Dave McCann after Malakai Fekitoa was sin-binned to add to Jordi Murphy and Stewart Moore’s finishes from those lineout drives — and had a fourth struck off due to a Nathan Doak knock-on.

Munster trailed 15-3 at half-time but there had been encouraging spells from the home side before the interval and the second half saw them better executed. Fly-half Jack Crowley, continuing the excellent form he showed for Emerging Ireland earlier this month in South Africa, added two more penalties to his first-half three-pointer and Munster finally made something stick. Ulster’s momentum had been checked in the third quarter and their discipline began to unravel, replacement Cormac Izuchukwu yellow carded having prevented a quick tap penalty on 62 minutes before a high tackle gave Crowley the opportunity to gain valuable field position inside the opposition 22. From the resulting lineout maul, half-backs Paddy Patterson and Crowley combined to release replacement back Simon Zebo in space and on his first game back following injury, the fans’ favourite lived up to his billing with a lateral, arcing run from left to right that stretched the Ulster line and put Shane Daly in for the try in the corner.

Crowley’s conversion from close to the touchline hit the near upright to leave Munster a point in arrears at 15-14 and it was all Ulster needed to hang on for victory.

It was a riveting, rain-hit contest that could arguably have seen a player from both sides red-carded on another night, Duane Vermeulen for potential eye contact at a ruck on Diarmuid Barron that sparked an ugly confrontation on nine minutes and Fekitoa’s upright challenge that saw contact from the Munster centre’s shoulder high on McCann. Yet there was also plenty of positives for both bosses to take.

For Rowntree, it was Munster’s younger, less experienced players who earned his praise while he acknowledged life as a first-time head coach also has a steep learning curve.

“You can see in their performance. You can see how they’re adapting and challenging. Look at Jack Crowley, at the end of the game he’s still navigating us around the field. He’s really grown as a leader. I’m really pleased with that young man.

“It’s not just him as well. There’s plenty of others, I don’t want to embarrass everyone, but particularly in the forwards as well, there’s young men, guys who’ve been on the Emerging Ireland tour, they’ve come back with a real bounce in their step and the rest of the squad are feeding off it.

“It’s my job to get us better, discipline-wise, technically skill-wise and keep driving forward.

“We’re under pressure, I knew the pressure of this job. It’s not been easy, we’ve had a lot of things thrown at me and us this last seven weeks but you’ve just got to keep driving forward, dealing with what we can, every day, which I am finding is a lot to be thinking about. There’s a lot you’ve got to be across as a head coach.

“But you’ve got to drive this group on with belief and honesty. I don’t sugarcoat things but we’ve got to keep driving on.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was just relieved to have collected a rare win at Thomond Park.

“You’ve got to be satisfied with winning down here, not many teams come here and win,” McFarland said before referencing a 60-point thrashing in 2018 when just in the door at Ulster and last season’s setback to a Munster side that had lost Zebo to a red card.

“If you’re a little off here, you are going to struggle... The result is huge.”

McFarland said Munster had been “better than us in many areas of the game” but added, “we found enough areas of the game to eventually eke out the win.”

That could be a pattern Munster supporters will have to accept for the time being, not least with three further interpros on the horizon following the November Tests and either side of European clashes with Toulouse and Northampton Saints. The potential for further defeats is there for all to see.

South Africa A are the next opponents, at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10 and head coach Rowntree is relishing the prospect.

“Absolutely. You’d welcome it any time, test yourselves against a group like that in such a historic stadium. It’s going to be some occasion for the group, some occasion.

“Look how famous other games like that have been. The Maori, the All Blacks, Australia, look how famous those games have been.

“It’s just what we need now. We need a week off, to be fair. The head coach needs a week off to chill out. Then we’ve got to get some wounds, some injuries cleared but then we hit that game with huge momentum.”

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, M Fekitoa, R Scannell, P Campbell (S Zebo, 61); J Crowley, P Patterson (N Cronin, 70); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley, 60), D Barron (N Scannell, 60, Barron, 70 - HIA), J Ryan (R Salanoa, 60); E Edogbo, E O’Connor (C Hurley, 50); J O’Donoghue - captain, J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Yellow card: M Fekitoa 39-49

Replacements not used: E O’Connell, B Healy

ULSTER: S Moore, B Moxham, J Hume, L Marshall (A Curtis, 41), E McIlroy, B Burns, N Doak (J Cooney, 43); A Warwick (R Sutherland, h-t), T Stewart (J Andrew, 60), M Moore; A O’Connor - captain, S Carter (C Izuchukwu, 54); D McCann (Matty Rea, 53), J Murphy, D Vermeulen.

Yellow card: C Izuchukwu 62-72

Replacements not used: G Milasinovich, C Gilroy.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).