Rowntree praises Munster fight as he laments injury crisis 

Graham Rowntree praised his young forwards’ resilience but had to absorb another defeat as Munster came up short on home soil against Ulster on Saturday evening.

The head coach had seen his injury-hit side concede two early tries to lineout drives and then a third off a scrum inside the home 22 to trail 15-3 at half-time in this BKT United Rugby Championship interprovincial derby but though Munster fought back to 15-14 with 10 minutes and kept the visitors scoreless after the interval, they could not prevent Ulster from claiming a first win at Thomond Park since 2014.

The loss was Munster’s fifth of the season from the opening seven URC games as they head into an international break which will see them play South Africa A at a sold-out Pairc Ui Chaoimh on November 10 but Rowntree was stressing the positives from his young side’s performance in defeat.

“Yeah, fight,” he said of his team’s chief characteristic. “At half-time we’d been doing a lot of good stuff with ball in hand. We knew they were going to have a power game around their maul and some of those young forwards of ours in the middle of the scrum and lineout learned so much in the game and had dealt with by the end of the game.

“Half-time was about positives and sticking in the game. We needed one more score to get back in the game after half-time. We’d done too much good stuff and we won the second half.

“I keep saying to everyone - I sound like a broken record at this stage - but I’m proud of the resilience and the fight shown by a young group. We’ve used 55 players so far this season which is unprecedented.

“It’s been a difficult week. Lots of moving parts. The real big bonus for me is the young men, sticking their heads up and they’re leading and pulling the group along.”

Munster started with an inexperienced second row of academy lock Edwin Edogbo and young senior player Eoin O’Connor, making just his fourth appearance and first of the season after losing Tom Ahern and Jean Kleyn to an injury list already including RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley and Paddy Kelly while Tadhg Beirne has joined the Ireland squad ahead of the November Tests.

New short-term signing from Wasps Kiran McDonald took part in the pre-game warm-up two days after joining but was not selected while owntree explained why he left potential debutant lock Evan O’Connell, 18, on the bench rather than send him on for what would have made the nephew of Munster legend Paul O’Connell the province’s youngest player of the professional era.

“There’s no-one left,” the Munster head coach said. “If you had a pulse, and you’re fit and registered you were involved today.

“That’s the challenge for a coach, leaving a player on the bench when a game’s particularly tight, particularly in a forward pack. You don’t want a forward to come on, jump offside, do something silly in a set-piece. It’s a fine line, particularly for a young forward. It’s a fine line bringing that forward on in a tight game and I felt for Evan O’Connell at the end. I apologised but I said I stand by why I didn’t bring you on, and Ben Healy, tight games like that, it has to be the right decision.”

Ulster’s man of the match Marty Moore spoke of the visitors’ relief at claiming a long-awaited victory at Thomond Park having played the full 80 minutes before he joins Ireland A’s preparations for next Friday’s tour game against an All Blacks XV at Dublin’s RDS.

“Relieved, I suppose, is the overwhelming feeling because we made it difficult for ourselves at times with the penalty count and giving away field position at pretty crucial times,” Moore said.

“So I think we’ll be pretty critical of ourselves when we come back together as a squad in a couple of weeks’ time in that regard but at the same time we have to take it for what it is: we haven’t won down here for a very long time. That was the goal and we achieved it. It wasn’t as pretty or efficient as we wanted but we’re relieved to get the job done and get that monkey off our back.”