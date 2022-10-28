Leinster swat Scarlets aside for seventh win in a row

SCARLETS 5 LEINSTER 35

There is simply no stopping Leinster. Hot on the heels of their win over Munster at the Aviva Stadum they ruined the Scarlets night of celebration at Pard Y Scarlets with a magnificent seventh win in a row.

On a night when the home fans were treated to a parade of four of the victorious Llanelli side that beat the All Blacks 50 years ago, it took less than a minute for Leinster to race into a lead they never looked like losing.

Their cause was helped by a heap of penalties conceded by the home side, as well as three yellow cards and two penalty tries, but there was only one team in it from the moment Chris Cosgrave ran in unopposed for a try off the first line-out of the game with only 45 seconds on the clock.

Ross Byrne added the extras and the visitors were off to a flyer. Scarlets, languishing one off the bottom of the table and beaten heavily in Connacht last weekend, weren’t at the races early doors as they found the Leinster physicality difficult to handle. When they got to the pace of the game they attempted to find space on the edges and that tactic eventually paid dividends.

Ryan Conbeer made ground into the 22 wide left and then a long pass by skipper Jonathan Davies enabled Steff Evans to cross in the opposite corner after Scarlets best round of passing on an otherwise miserable night of handling.

Leinster conjured up a second after 25 minutes when right wing Rob Russell caused panic in the home defence with a grubber kick towards the line. Hooker John McKee raced with Conbeer up to the line, but it was Russell who had the last laugh as it bounced off the two of them, over the line and allowed him to score.

Byrne’s conversion made it 14-5 at the break before Tom Clarkson barged over from short range in the 47th minute. Leinster smelt blood and when Dan Jones was sent to the sin-bin for persistent offside they picked up their bonus-point try in the next move.

It came via a penalty try as they tried to spread the ball to Dave Kearney. Johnny McNicholl jumped in to knock the ball away and off he went to the bin as well. A second penalty try came from a 73rd minute line-out, quicky followed by a third yellow for Gareth Davies.

Scorers for Scarlets: Try - S Evans.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries - Pen Tries 2, C Cosgrave, R Russell, T Clarkson; Cons - R Byrne 3

Scarlets: J McNicholl; T Rogers (A Hughes 75), S Evans, J Davies (captain), R Conbeer; D Jones (R Patchell 70), G Davies; S Thomas (K Mathias 57), D Hughes (S Evans 57), H O’Connor (WG John 57); J Price, T Price (M Jones 64); A Shingler (I Shenton 60), D Thomas, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements unused: C Baldwin.

YC: D Jones 59; J McNicholl 59; G Davies 73.

Leinster: C Cosgrave; R Russell, L Turner, C Ngatai (B Brownlee 62), D Kearney (E Byrne 70-76; R Byrne (C Tector 71), L McGrath (N McCarthy 54); E Byrne (M Milne 57), J McKee (T McElroy 57), T Clarkson (V Abdaladzhe 57); R Molony, J Jenkins (B Deeny 57); R Ruddock (captain), S Penny (M Moloney 70), M Deegan.

YC: M Milne 65.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).