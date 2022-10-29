Ulster have learned to roll with the punches

It's been a testing period for Ulster Rugby, coming back from South Africa this week to face Munster in Thomond Park after a fruitless spell in the Southern Hemisphere when their game against Sharks was postponed owing to a virus that ripped its way through their squad.

For fly-half Billy Burns, dealing with external factors as a sportsman has become part of the gig over the last few years.

“I guess the biggest challenge is just refocusing, we were extremely disappointed for the game not to go ahead,” he explained.

“That is part of us now, we have had setbacks for a long time whether through Coronavirus, whether it be issues with travel or whatever it might be we seem to we have a group of boys that pull their socks up and get on with it and that is what we have done.

“We have come in and addressed what happened over there, we have come back with five points out of five which was great and all the chat and all the focus has been about this game at the weekend.”

He added, “We had planned for what was going to be a huge game over there and to get that taken away there was a lot of disappointment then it is just getting the lads back to 100%.

“We managed to travel back pretty well. Boys turned up at training, we have had a very good session.

“For us now it is about trying to park it, move on and there is no better way to refocus than a game like this at the weekend.”

To add another layer of complication, those around Kingspan Stadium have been left bewildered by the quotes from Martin Anayi – URC Chief Executive – who has said that both Ulster and Glasgow may have brought a case of E. coli with them over to South Africa.

Head coach Dan McFarland made the claim that of 34 players and 15 staff that made the journey, 42 in total came down with the illness. But he has moved swiftly to put the emphasis on Munster’s third Inter-Provincial derby of the season.

“You only have to watch the first 60-odd minutes of the game at the weekend to see that there are certain things in teams, particularly teams like Munster, that don't go away,” McFarland said.

“Okay, they might not have played their best rugby in the first few weeks of the season, but there are strands of their game they're able to hang onto and use that means that they can be competitive, and they were extremely competitive at the weekend. I expect nothing less.

“They have some good, young players coming through who are playing well within that side, playing with a good spirit. You've never seen them drop their heads at any point during this season. There's a reason they're so strong at home and we'll be expecting exactly that. It's going to be a big challenge for us, we haven't won down there since 2014 and that's a big goal for us.”