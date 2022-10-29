Jarrad Butler joins Connacht's packed 100 club

It’s indicative of the settled structure that Andy Friend has managed in his fifth year in charge of Connacht that when Jarrad Butler runs out in Swansea against Ospreys on Saturday he will become the ninth member of the squad to hit at least 100 appearances for the side.

Three have gone past the 200-mark with Denis Buckley and Kieran Marmion leading the way on 214 games, while Tiernan O’Halloran has clocked 208 so far.

Jack Carty (183), Finlay Bealham (179), Caolin Blade (153), Bundee Aki (119) and Shane Delahunt (117) are the others to have surpassed the milestone Butler will hit in Swansea and this experienced backbone has allowed Friend to give plenty of young players a chance.

The autumn internationals — Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan and Cian Prendergast are gone to camp — some injuries and squad rotation sees nine changes to the side which scored a first bonus point win of the season against Scarlets last weekend.

Bundee Aki remains suspended and there is a change in the centre where Tom Farrell returns to partner David Hawkshaw, while Alex Wootton makes a first start of the campaign in place of Hansen.

Blade, who will join the Ireland A squad next week, comes in to partner skipper Jack Carty at half-back, while up front Buckley and Conor Oliver are the only players to retain their positions.

Dylan Tierney-Martin takes over from Heffernan at hooker and Jack Aungier replaces Bealham at tighthead. Oisin Dowling and Gavin Thornbury replace Niall Murray and Leva Fifita in the second row, while Shamus Hurley-Langton takes over from Prendergast and Butler starts in place of Paul Boyle, with the Aussie confident Connacht can make it three wins from seven in this block if they build on the quality of the Scarlets win.

“We had a 100% scrum launch so that was a real positive against a good team in Scarlets,” said Butler. “Our lineout D being was really good as well as our lineout attack and maul attack. We went from speaking about having really good opportunities to wasted opportunities. We had a look at that. We are in a much better place for this week.

“We have had a really strong focus on our defence and guys are fronting up physically which has been the biggest part and from that it is creating a bit of an energy around the field to the point where you had someone like Conor Oliver shooting out of the line for a really big hit. That puts a flow on effect where someone else comes out of the line, too, and that cumulative effect really puts pressure on.”

Meanwhile, Darragh Murray, younger brother of Niall, is poised for his debut off the bench, while Adam Byrne, one of four players signed from Leinster during the summer, could also make his Connacht bow.

OSPREYS: M Nagy; L Morgan, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, K Giles; J Walsh, R Morgan Williams; R Henry, S Baldwin (c), T Botha; R Davies, H Sutton; E Roots, H Deaves, M Morris.

Replacements: S Parry, G Phillips, B Warren, J Regan, T Davies, M Aubrey, L Scully, C Evans.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; A Wootton, T Farrell, D Hawkshaw, J Porch; J Carty (c), C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; O Dowling, G Thornbury; S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: G Stewart, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, P Boyle, K Marmion, T Daly, A Byrne.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)