Wasps arrivals boost Munster options after latest Snyman setback

Injuries and the autumn internationals see Munster make nine changes for their showdown against Ulster as the province tries to deal with a second-row crisis that has short and long-term consequences.

There are growing fears about the future of Springbok RG Snyman with Rassie Erasmus suggesting that he might not be available for next year’s World Cup following a setback to his recovery from a second cruciate injury.

But Munster also have an immediate crisis in the second row with Jean Kleyn and Tom Ahern now facing periods out of action. Kleyn will be out for several weeks with a rib injury while Ahern is due to meet a specialist about a shoulder injury which looks set to sideline him for some time.

They join a casualty list which also includes locks Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) and Paddy Kelly (head), so no surprise then that Graham Rowntree has drafted in former Glasgow Warriors second-row Kiran McDonald, an experienced 27-year-old 6’8” enforcer, who joins on loan from troubled Wasps but who will not be in action against Ulster.

Another who has been secured from the financially crippled Wasps, Cork native John Ryan, has been drafted straight into the front row where he will make his 198th Munster appearance against Ulster.

There is a further change in the front row where Dave Kilcoyne takes over from Jeremy Loughman, while in the second row 19-year old Edwin Edogbo and 22-year old Eoin O’Connor will both be making just their second starts for Munster.

The only change in the back row sees Alex Kendellen return in place of Gavin Coombes, having been out with a concussion since the opening round loss away to Cardiff.

There are four changes in the backs, with Jack Crowley moving from full-back to out-half where Paddy Patterson comes in to replace Conor Murray at scrum-half.

Mike Haley has recovered from a groin injury and starts in his usual full-back slot, while Malakai Fekitoa takes over from Dan Goggin in the centre and Patrick Campbell starts on the left wing in place of Liam Coombes.

Former Castletroy College lock, 18-year-old Evan O’Connell, will become Munster’s youngest ever player in the professional era if he comes on, surpassing the milestone by eight months set by another 18-year old Ruadhan Quinn just a few weeks ago against Zebre.

Simon Zebo is also included on the bench after recovering from a calf injury.

Meanwhile, the future of World Cup winner Snyman looks bleak after it was confirmed by Erasmus that the 27-year old had indeed suffered a recent setback in his recovery from a second cruciate injury since he joined Munster.

“The last time RG played for us was at the World Cup. He has been in camp with us and spent a week or two with us, just to get up to speed with the way we do things, but then he gets another setback.

“At some stage, we have to start wondering if RG will make it to the World Cup.”

In another twist, Snyman’s continued absence has seen a recall to the Springboks for one-cap lock Jason Jenkins who has thrived since joining Leinster in the summer after an injury-hit sole season with Munster.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, M Fekitoa, R Scannell, P Campbell; J Crowley, P Patterson; D Kilcoyne, D Barron, J Ryan; E Edogbo, E O’Connor; J O’Donoghue (C), J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, E O’Connell, C Hurley, N Cronin, B Healy, S Zebo.