Leinster's Jason Jenkins earns Springboks call-up for Autumn internationals 

Leinster's Jason Jenkins has been called up to the Springboks squad for the upcoming Autumn internationals.

South Africa are set to face Ireland in Dublin as part of their northern hemisphere fixtures.

The in-form lock has been rewarded for excellent early season form with the eastern province.

Ulster's Duane Vermeulen has been left out of the panel by head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, however.

Uncapped fly-halves Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have been included for a squad that will also take on Munster in Cork.

Starting their tour against Andy Farrell's side, they'll also take on France, Italy and England.

"Manie and Sacha have shown what they are capable of at United Rugby Championship and Junior Springbok level," Nienaber says.

"We are facing three of the top five teams in the world in Ireland, France and England, and we are building our squad for the World Cup next year at the same time, so it was important to maintain consistency in selection while also rewarding a few talented young players."

South Africa squad

Forwards: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Jason Jenkins, Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.