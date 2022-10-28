Emerging Ireland calls didn't damage relations with provinces

David Nucifora has given his backing to Munster’s coaches and players to put a shaky start to their season behind them and get moving “in the right direction”.

Four defeats in the first six games of the new BKT United Rugby Championship season has been a less than ideal start to the tenure of head coach Graham Rowntree and his new coaching staff as they attempt to change course from that pursued for five seasons by previous boss Johann van Graan.

Defeats at Cardiff, Dragons and Connacht were littered with handling errors and poor discipline but Munster have shown what Rowntree called green shoots in improved performances to defeat the Bulls and last Saturday’s loss at Leinster. Ulster’s visit to Thomond Park on Saturday evening represents another stern examination of that rate of progression but the IRFU Performance Director offered his vote of confidence to the Munster coaches and squad to get their season back on track in the coming weeks.

"Look, they've got enough quality players down there,” Nucifora said on Thursday. “They'll get it moving in the right direction. There's lots of times when you look back over the years and where teams have had tricky periods and they've bounced back.

“I've got total confidence that the players and the coaches down there will do exactly that. They'll start to get their rhythm; they'll start to get a better understanding of how the coaches want them to play and they'll get back into it.”

A contributory factor to the early-season malaise was arguably the loss of nine players from Munster to the Emerging Ireland squad that played three games against Currie Cup teams in South Africa earlier this month. The tour saw Rowntree unable to call on those senior squad members for three rounds of the URC campaign while his fellow provincial head coaches were handed similar selection issues as a result of the Emerging Ireland fixtures but Nucifora insisted there was no damage done to the relationship between the IRFU and the four provinces.

“Damage. I don't think it did any damage. I think what it did was created a lot of robust discussion. You've got to understand the pressure the coaches work under… they're tasked with a certain goal, and an outcome they are trying to achieve.

“We are as well. We're all one, but we have different drivers. The best high-performance model has friction. If you don't have friction, then you're not going to advance, evolve and get better. There's lots of friction that goes on. You guys hear about some of it. You don't hear about all of it. But it's healthy friction.

“It's friction debate, robust debate. It's about what we see as good, and what we see as needs to be done. That happens all the time, and it has to happen. If that stops happening, then Irish rugby will plateau and, at worst, it might start to go backwards.

“I think that's a really positive part of this model. I'm not going to shy away from the fact that it happens. We're not worried about the fact it happens. I see it as a really essential part of a healthy system."