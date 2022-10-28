Gender pay gap set to continue for some time in Irish rugby

Irish Rugby’s gender pay gap for players looks set to remain in place for some time as the IRFU looks to make professionalism in the elite women’s game sustainable, David Nucifora has said.

The decision to offer women’s international sevens and 15s players contracts was undertaken by the IRFU in the wake of Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, which is currently being staged in New Zealand.

IRFU Performance Director Nucifora said on Thursday there had been a more than 78 per cent take up of the 37 contracts ranging in salary from €15,000-€30,000, several times less than their senior male 15s counterparts are being paid by the governing body.

“We’ve started from nothing. The game’s still being built,” Nucifora said. “We’ve got to make sure, we talk about sustainability but you just have to look over to England and what’s happening (with Wasps and Worcester Warriors going into administration), we’ve got to be smart about what we’re doing.

“A few people that have been around these shores a lot longer than me gave me a lesson of back in 1995 when the men transitioned into full-time status and a few of the people I work with now were in that space of having decisions to make about ‘do I stay with my career or do I go professional' and back then going professional was nothing like it is now, it was nothing like that.

“But we feel the model now in place will accelerate the players that are able to take up the offer to go full time and the model would enable them and over time, you would think, encourage others to take up that option if that's what they want to do. If it's their choice to be the best rugby player that they can be, then they've got the ability to do that.

“They will be financially supported to a reasonable level and as we've shown over time with our Sevens programmes etc, we've started with nothing and now it has grown and grown over the years. So look, it's not perfect but it's going to give people options.

“If that's their choice to do that, they've got it, if it's their choice to do their career and still play and be supported, they've got it. At the same time, we're investing in that infrastructure in the women’s game, not exactly the same but similar, to suit the women's game to grow that and we're dealing with competition structures.

"So over time with the women's game, we'll get there, I think we've shown that we've got the ability to be creative and grow and understand how you build something. This is going to take a bit of time and those that can afford or want to stay in the game at least have the option to.”