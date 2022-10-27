Nucifora: Irish Rugby must keep being creative or face player exodus

David Nucifora has warned that Irish Rugby must keep being creative in its efforts to keep giving its players gametime or risk seeing them picked off by clubs overseas.

The IRFU’s Performance Director defended the decision to take a 35-man Emerging Ireland squad to South Africa for a three-game competition against Currie Cup sides which saw players taken out of their provinces in the early weeks of the BKT United Rugby Championship season.

He also said more ways would have to be found to offer meaningful playing opportunities to those on the fringes of the Ireland set-up as national team head coach Andy Farrell seeks to identify the top 50 players in the country.

The IRFU successfully sought extra non-capped matches against the Maori All Blacks on their tour of New Zealand this summer that Farrell considered as important as the Test Series itself and an Ireland A team will face an All Blacks XV at Dublin’s RDS on Friday week, November 4.

“Our next task for the future is to work out how we house all the good players that have been created in the model,” Nucifora said. “We have to think differently.

“Unless we want to sit back and lose our players elsewhere because other countries can come and pick off our best young players, we have to give them opportunity to play. So whether that is Emerging Ireland, or Ireland A, or whether it is something else it has to be looked at because, beyond that Under-20 group and with that professional contracted group and with the way that the URC is at the moment, what it allows and doesn’t allow us to do, we have to be creative.”

Despite that apparent frustration with the current 16-team, five-nation structure of the URC and the decision to not play games during the Test windows, Nucifora said he was not concerned that the addition of four South African franchises to the league and their ability to qualify for the Challenge Cup would have a negative impact on Irish qualification ambitions.

“I am not worried at all about the URC as a competition and what it brings us at that point and how our fit into the European competition exists at the moment. We have quality there, it is the quantity of games for the spread of our players.

“If you are creating a lot of good players which our model is then we have to find ways to allow them to play. Play in a meaningful way that they as players feel that they have a chance to advance, where that be provincial or to get to international rugby. They have got find a way to play.

“URC squads carry on average 45 players in the provinces and that is tough for our coaches to work that out and keep everyone happy when the competition model is as it is now. We are not playing rugby in those international windows, so we’ve got to find a way.”