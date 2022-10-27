Byron Ralston hoping to emulate Mack Hansen's Connacht impact

Andy Friend has a good track record in bringing players from his native Australia to the Sportsground and centre Byron Ralston is hoping he can follow in the footsteps of the likes of Mack Hansen, Jarrad Butler and John Porch and be a key performer for Connacht.

The 22-year-old has certainly made an immediate impact, starting five of Connacht’s games and coming off the bench in their other game, and he’s settled in well despite the massive change in playing conditions from Australia.

“It has been an adjustment coming from Oz, getting used to the rain coming at you horizontal like it did against Scarlets, with the wind swirling. It has taken a bit of getting used to because I grew up playing in the sun, with the ball being dry, so that does take time to get used to.

"But that is the weather we are blessed with here in the west of Ireland and I think it is a home-town advantage.

“The Scarlets came here last Friday night and you could see it in terms they didn’t want to be here; they didn’t want to play in conditions like that. And for us, that is our edge, our extra one percent.

"I was saying before, if our fans can stand out there in the rain, then we can certainly play in it. We can get the job done and try and impress them with an attacking style of rugby.”

He’s Irish qualified through a granny from Letterkenny in Donegal and he has been inspired by what Hansen achieved on his arrival last year with Connacht and Ireland.

“I saw what Mack did and he definitely had a whirlwind year and he earned it because he played some quality games. I just want to create my own journey, come over here, experience what the west of Ireland has, and what Europe as a whole has, after being locked down in Perth for the last two years with Covid,” said the former Western Force and Australia U-20 player.

Ralston and Connacht are hoping for a third win of the campaign tomorrow (SAT) after a tough opening series of fixtures and he’s confident they can get a result away to Ospreys and then hit the ground running when the URC resumes later in November.

“We have to dig in, aim to get five points. Then after our break, we will be targeting the interpros.

“Even just living in the west of Ireland, it breeds a tough character. I have certainly grasped that from being around the town. We were blessed that we actually spent those first few games on the road with each other and although it was hard not to be winning, it was also good that we were together. It was a case of roll your sleeves up, we’ve all got to get ourselves out of this situation.

“Living here in the west, a lot of boys aren’t from here, so on our days off, we are all together. We are not going off with separate friendship groups outside of rugby. We are all in it together, having coffees. It is like a brotherhood, it is amazing.”