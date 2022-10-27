Leo Cullen rings the changes for Leinster's clash with Scarlets

Experienced campaigners Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne start in the half backs, while Charlie Ngatai and Liam Turner wear 12 and 13, respectively.
LEADING: Ross Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 12:33
Cian Locke

Leo Cullen has blended experience with youth in his Leinster matchday 23 for their clash with Scarlets on Friday night at Parc y Scarlets (Kick-off, 7.35pm).

Along with Dave Kearney, the team also features academy players Rob Russell and Chris Cosgrave in a new-look back three. Cosgrave is making just his second start and first appearance of the year.

Experienced campaigners Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne start in the half backs, while Charlie Ngatai and Liam Turner wear 12 and 13, respectively.

Ed Byrne, John McKee and Thomas Clarkson is the front row selected by Cullen with McKee and Clarkson making their first starts of the season.

Tadgh McElroy, Charlie Tector, and Ben Brownlee are all expected to make their team debuts as subs.

Leinster (v Scarlets): C Cosgrave; R Russell, L Turner, C Ngatai, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, J McKee, T Clarkson; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: T McElroy, M Milne, V Abdaladze, B Deeny, M Moloney, N McCarthy, C Tector

