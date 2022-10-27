'It's not as easy as a yes/no' - Jones weighs up IRFU contract dilemma

Neve Jones may have been grappling with the dilemma of signing an IRFU contract but whether or not she has put pen to paper, the Ireland hooker is determined the national team kicks on from a positive rebirth to become a genuinely world-class outfit.

It is a rebirth in the aftermath of a failure to qualify for the current World Cup in New Zealand in which Jones has been front and centre, to the extent she was last night named Guinness Rugby Writers Ireland Women’s Player of the Year during an awards ceremony at the Storehouse in Dublin.

The highlight for the 23-year-old from Antrim who plays her club rugby in England with Gloucester-Hartpury was a hat-trick of tries in the opening Test of Ireland’s historic first tour to Japan this summer but it came on the back of a series of outstanding performances in last season’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations that saw named in the team of the championship.

"It's honestly a real honour, one of the ones you work towards,” Jones said. "You don't really think about these things until they come about and then you're like, 'Oh, maybe I did do quite a good job!

"Credit to the girls I was on the pitch with, I wouldn't be in the position I am today without them and the same for the coaches and management for the last few years and where they've got me as a player.

"I've real fond memories across the Six Nations and the tour to Japan; getting to play is the top one, but getting to know the girls on and off the field will been a strong memory for me forever.

"Coming off the back of the Six Nations that was a successful one for such a young team, then to go on that tour together and really cement in what we have - I'm looking forward to seeing what's next and taking to the field with the girls again."

Whether she returns to the Ireland jersey as a contracted player or not, Jones will keep to herself for now. Her response to questions relating to the IRFU decision to offer 43 professional deals to XV and sevens players in the wake of an independent review into the failure to qualify for the ongoing World Cup give an insight into the reports that the governing body is having difficulty persuading senior XVs players to sign full-time deals given the salaries on offer and the current cost of living crisis.

"It's just they've given out a few,” Jones said, “we've had conversations between myself and Gillian (McDarby, the IRFU’s first Head of Women's Performance and Pathways); it's on an individual basis and what works for us as players.

“It's one of those things, it's not as easy as a yes/no. There's a lot of life involved, my life is rugby and I revolve everything around it, but I need to take the emotional side away from it and think what's best for me; not only as a player, but as a person as well.

"Tough decisions were made, I think the decision I made is the right one for me at this time and hopefully down the line things will change.

"I'm not sure I fully want to disclose my full answer, it was a really difficult decision I had to make and it wasn't something that was easy to decide and it took me a few days to decide.

"I'll leave it there and not say whether I have or haven't, just that it's a very difficult decision and one that a number of players who are in the same boat as me have pondered over for a while."

Asked if the positivity that greet the IRFU’s announcement to move towards professionalism of the elite women’s game had now turned out to be something different, Jones replied: "Not necessarily, I think we're definitely making progressions in the right direction.

"We're definitely making progress, it's definitely going to be a fantastic thing for the women's game in Ireland and it's what needs to happen for the next building blocks for our game. There's so many positives to take out of it, I can't wait to see where it takes us."

The same applies to the direction the Ireland team is taking.

"For me, and a lot of the girls, we want to conquer the world. I don't know if that sounds dramatic, but we want to become a world class team; a team that everyone fears playing and that sort of thing," she added.

"Having come off the back of a really successful year for us, we're looking to build on that, keep going and progress. I wouldn't say we were unfortunate to lose against Wales in the Six Nations, at the end of the day we slipped up a couple of times and they benefited from our mistakes.

"We don't want to lose games in the last minute, we want to put up a good fight. When we played England, it was 10-0 at half-time and we want to keep building on that sort of thing. Have that sort of determination and passion, keep building on that.

"We have the natural passion and drive, we want to make sure we're fitter, stronger, faster as the year goes on."