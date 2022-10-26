Munster's John Ryan called up by Barbarians for November games

JOHN Ryan, who has rejoined Munster on a short-term contract following Wasps' demise, will fulfill a career dream after being called up by Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson's Barbarians for the November 13 game at Twickenham against an All Blacks XV.

England's Joe Marchant and La Rochelle's French winger Teddy Thomas will also feature for the two games, the second of which is against Marchant's Harlequins on November 17th.