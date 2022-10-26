Munster's John Ryan called up by Barbarians for November games

Ronan O'Gara and his erstwhile Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson will coach the squad for games on November 13 and 17
Munster's John Ryan called up by Barbarians for November games

BaBa: Munster's John Ryan

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 11:39
Cian Locke

JOHN Ryan, who has rejoined Munster on a short-term contract following Wasps' demise, will fulfill a career dream after being called up by Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson's Barbarians for the November 13 game at Twickenham against an All Blacks XV.

England's Joe Marchant and La Rochelle's French winger Teddy Thomas will also feature for the two games, the second of which is against Marchant's Harlequins on November 17th.

“Popular loosehead prop Joe Marler is another huge name to make his return to the Barbarians alongside Zach Mercer (England and Montpellier), George Bridge (New Zealand and Crusaders), Camille Chat (France and Racing 92) and Josua Tuisova (Fiji and Lyon), with more big names from the world of rugby to be announced in the coming days," the BaBa's confirmed

“Battling for the Killik Cup, the Barbarians will go up against a very strong All Blacks XV team, with Auckland and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu captaining the side alongside a host of well-known names. The visiting side has eight players with Test experience – Tuipulotu, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Asafo Aumua, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, and Damian McKenzie.”

More in this section

France v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Stade de France 'What are we waiting for? Let's go full throttle' - Farrell embraces the pressure to drive on 
Calvin Nash 25/10/2022 Surprise inclusion Nash aiming to build on early season momentum 
Mike Prendergast 25/10/2022 Mike Prendergast fears Ulster backlash against Munster
<p>VERSATILE: Ciaran Frawley. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Ciaran Frawley happy to delay decision on his best position

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.267 s