Munster's John Ryan called up by Barbarians for November games

JOHN Ryan, who has rejoined Munster on a short-term contract following Wasps' demise, will fulfill a career dream after being called up by Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson's Barbarians for the November 13 game at Twickenham against an All Blacks XV.
England's Joe Marchant and La Rochelle's French winger Teddy Thomas will also feature for the two games, the second of which is against Marchant's Harlequins on November 17th.
“Popular loosehead prop Joe Marler is another huge name to make his return to the Barbarians alongside Zach Mercer (England and Montpellier), George Bridge (New Zealand and Crusaders), Camille Chat (France and Racing 92) and Josua Tuisova (Fiji and Lyon), with more big names from the world of rugby to be announced in the coming days," the BaBa's confirmed
“Battling for the Killik Cup, the Barbarians will go up against a very strong All Blacks XV team, with Auckland and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu captaining the side alongside a host of well-known names. The visiting side has eight players with Test experience – Tuipulotu, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Asafo Aumua, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, and Damian McKenzie.”