'What are we waiting for? Let's go full throttle' - Farrell embraces the pressure to drive on 

Andy Farrell and Ireland have been here before, on top of the rankings with a World Cup just around the corner yet not far enough through the bend to see the traps that lie in wait.

The memories of the transition from annus mirabilis in 2018 to horribilis in 2019 at the tail end of an otherwise successful Joe Schmidt era are still raw enough for the then-defence coach and many of his players not to repeat the mistakes that brought implosion in Japan three years ago when the latest bid for the Webb Ellis Cup gets under in France next September.

Not only that, Farrell yesterday displayed the self-assurance once lacking in this Ireland set-up by urging his squad to embrace their status as kingpins in the global game as they strive to progress further during next month’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series on home turf at Aviva Stadium.

World champions South Africa are the first of three visiting teams to Dublin in the next four weeks, kicking off the autumn window on November 5, with Fiji and Australia to follow on successive Saturdays.

Ireland and the Springboks are due to meet in their World Cup pool in Paris on September 23 next year. However the Irish head coach is not interested in shadow boxing when they go toe-to-toe with Jacque Nienaber’s team in 10 days any more than he is content to see his players tread water following the summer’s epic series victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil. That would risk history repeating itself and the sort of loss in form in 2019 that saw Ireland go from World Rugby’s team of the year in 2018 to shock pool losers to underdog hosts Japan less than 10 months later.

Asked yesterday how those pitfalls could be avoided, he was adamant the Irish management was striking the right tone and had full buy-in from his players.

“Because we keep on showing ourselves what it is that we’re going after, what we’re doing to improve,” Farrell said. “I keep on saying, we’re nowhere near where we want to be. We focus on the process and what we’re trying to achieve and not waver from that.

“Things should look after themselves. But at the same time, I don’t mind being number one. We should embrace it a little bit, using it as a weapon for us. There’s no saying whether we will be number one after the first game or the second game, but let’s embrace it, go after it, use it. I don’t want to be number two. What are we waiting for? Let’s go after it full throttle and see where we’re at.

“We’ve talked about it this morning so we’ll see how it transpires. But yeah I’ve been asked this a lot from the minute I got back from New Zealand. What are we scared of? We want to be at our best.

“We wanted New Zealand to be in a position where they never lose twice in a row, they have their injuries back, they never lose a home series. We want that to see where we’re at, you know? That’s why I hope South Africa and ourselves are at our best. The result will take care of itself but at least we’ll keep finding out about ourselves. That’s what we want to do. That’s how we keep progressing. Not necessarily just on the scoreboard.”

It was not the first time the Ireland boss has stressed the importance of clearly laying out the path he wants to undertake to his players. The plan also involves knowing precisely what their opponents are looking to do but being savvy enough to stay true to one’s own objectives, whatever amount of pressure that brings on them, his assistant coaches and himself.

Of the South Africans he said: “You have to be aware of what they are trying to achieve. We know they want to use their defence as an attacking weapon. We know that they are very, very good at getting out of their own half and they manage the middle third well. And 100 per cent a point of difference for them is the maul.

“So territory and possession and discipline all come together to a perfect place that they keep on consistently getting to, to put you at the right end of the field to convert points. And they’re generally very good at that. And plus they’ve very good on the counter-attack and their high ball stuff is very good.

“If we just focus on them, we’re not pushing forward in the manner that we want to do as well. So we know that our attack is going to be under pressure against them. But we’re excited to see where that is under pressure. We know at set-piece we’re going to be tested but we want to be tested.

“It’s like I was saying before the third Test in New Zealand. We want South Africa to be at their best, we want ourselves to be too. We constantly want to test ourselves, see where we’re constantly at. We hope that they come and they’re as strong as they possibly can be and put out a great performance as they can. That’s how we get to find out about ourselves.”