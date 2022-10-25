Ulster may yet forfeit points from postponed Sharks game

Ulster may yet have to forfeit the match points if tournament organisers fail to find a suitable date for their URC game against the Sharks that was postponed last weekend due to a gastroenteritis outbreak.

The province’s sixth-round tie, as well as the meeting of the Lions and Glasgow Warriors, was called off after 29 players and 13 members of the backroom team went down with one of two viruses in the days beforehand.

E. coli and Norovirus have both been detected among the travelling parties and the URC’s CEO, Martin Anayi, has also suggested that the squads may have arrived in South Africa with the illnesses already on board.

The intention is to play both games down the line if at all possible but Anayi warned that it would be difficult to find the right slot in the calendar and added that they do not want to compromise the integrity of any rescheduled fixtures.

That means opting against fixtures on dates where one or both teams might be at an advantage or a disadvantage due to the availability or absence of key international players. The decision, he stressed, would be a sporting rather than a commercial one.

“It depends, our rules say that they should be played where possible and it's very difficult to get a space on the calendar because we don't really want mismatches either, so we don't want to put a game in where the Boks are there or aren't there, when the international players on the other side aren't there and vice-versa.

“So trying to get that, that's why it's important that it's a sporting committee decision, that's it not a commercial but a sporting decision whether that game should be played is the important piece."

The URC is undertaking a medical review of the outbreaks in an attempt to understand how two travelling squads contracted two different bugs and what happens next remains to be seen.

It is, he agreed, a somewhat "bizarre" state of affairs and what happens next is unsure.

"I was just looking this morning at precedent elsewhere,” said Anayi. “EPCR has precedent in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup last season where they couldn't play games, awarding points to the teams that could take the field.

“We'll put all of that to our sporting committee. Ideally there's a slot where we can replay the game. If there's not a slot then the sporting committee will decide what happens next.”

Leinster were one of the teams to lose out in last season’s Champions Cup with Leo Cullen’s side forfeiting the match points when Covid cases in their camp put paid to their December date with Montpellier in France.

Anayi pointed out that both the Sharks and the Lions were ready to play last weekend’s games but insisted that it was in no way inevitable that those sides would be awarded the match points as a result of such unforeseen events.

Fingers were inevitably pointed in Durban’s direction when the games were scratched from the schedule last week given the city’s sewage system was so seriously damaged by the heavy flooding that hit the area with devastating consequences last April.

"The reality is that we took the medical advice, as we always do. The view very clearly from that independent doctor was that we had two very sick squads. It really was quite stark, there was no opportunity to delay the games by 24 or 48 hours. The independent doctor felt that both squads had a significant amount of guys down with a bug.

"A review is ongoing because it's important to understand what happened because it is quite odd, I think. But early indications are that it's two separate bugs there, one E.Coli and one Norovirus, and there are some indications that they brought it with them as well. So there's quite a lot to go into the medical review, which is ongoing and we're looking into that.

"Our rules do state, however, that games should be replayed. So that's the first point as to why the matches are listed as being postponed."