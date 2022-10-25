Joey Carbery to train fully with Ireland this week ahead of November tests 

Joey Carbery will 'train fully' in Ireland camp this week ahead of the clash with South Africa on November 5.

Andy Farrell's squad assembled at Carton House on Monday evening ahead of the November series and kicked off their training on Tuesday morning in Abbotstown.

Ireland face the Springboks, as well as Fiji and Australia, in the Autumn series.

A squad update issued by the IRFU this morning indicates that Carbery -- who injured a shoulder during Munster's defeat to Leinster at the weekend -- will be available for selection.

Carbery's provincial teammate Peter O'Mahony, as well as Leinster's Tadhg Furlong, will complete rehab on injuries and train later in the week.

Ciarán Frawley, also nursing a shoulder injury, will be managed across the week.

Tadhg Beirne (adductor), Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring), Hugo Keenan (abdomen), Jacob Stockdale (ankle) and Calvin Nash (dead leg) are all set to be 'reintegrated to training'.

Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle), meanwhile, will continue their rehab.

The Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell returned from South Africa on Monday night.

The northern province had their game against the Sharks postponed last week due to an E coli and norovirus outbreak in the camp.

The Red Hand players will be managed over the coming days.