The arena will continue to be the home of the eastern province. 
Leinster Rugby agree new 25-year deal with RDS

HOME COMFORTS: At the announcement of Leinster Rugby's renewal of the RDS lease at RDS Arena in Dublin are Leinster Rugby chief executive Mick Dawson and RDS CEO Geraldine Ruane. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 11:12
Cian Locke

Leinster Rugby have agreed a new 25-year agreement with the RDS, that will see the province continue to be play at the Dublin 4 venue. 

"The decision to move to the RDS Arena in 2007, is one of the best decisions Leinster Rugby ever made," Leinster Rugby CEO, Mick Dawson said. 

"We had a brilliant home down in Donnybrook but for us to grow as a club, as an organisation, we needed a bigger ground and better facilities and that is what we got with the RDS Arena.

"It’s not just about the ground though, as the RDS, as an organisation, have been a brilliant partner over the last 15 years and I am delighted that we have agreed new terms that provides clarity and certainty for Leinster Rugby supporters and for the club for the years ahead.

"It’s a hugely exciting time on and off the pitch and I am confident that in early 2023, we will be able to provide a further update, together with the RDS, on the next stage of our plans for the RDS Arena.

"Today is about securing the future, first and foremost, and I am very grateful to Geraldine Ruane, and the RDS Executive, for their help in getting this finalised."

Since 2007, the RDS Arena has hosted the majority of Leinster Rugby’s home games in domestic competitions as well as Heineken Champions Cup ties. 

