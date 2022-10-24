John Ryan returns to Thomond as Munster seal contract extension for trio 

Tom Ahern, Calvin Nash and Fineen Wycherley sign two-year contract extensions with province
John Ryan, left, and Mark Donnelly at Munster training earlier this year. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 15:57

Ireland tighthead John Ryan is rejoining Munster, on a short-term deal, the province has confirmed. 

The Corkman was a free agent after his release from crisis-hit Wasps. 

Graham Rowntree will welcome Ryan's experience as he attempts to mitigate an injury crisis and prepares for an international window that will mean more Munster talent is absent. 

Irish-qualified centre Oli Morris also joins the province until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the province and the IRFU have also confirmed contract extensions for Tom Ahern, Calvin Nash and Fineen Wycherley.

The trio have all signed two-year contract extensions.

"With Stephen Archer sidelined with an ankle injury John Ryan returns to the province to provide cover on a three-month contract," a statement reads. "Ryan’s contract with Wasps ended last week when the Premiership side was placed into administration.

"Worcester Warriors centre Oli Morris found himself in a similar position when the club entered into administration at the end of September. The 23-year-old was identified by Irish Rugby’s IQ programme and was involved with the Ireland U20s in 2019. He will link up with the squad this week."

Munster face Ulster at Thomond Park this weekend.

<p>SITTING IT OUT: Tadhg Furlong (centre) was pulled from the Leinster team to face Munster on Saturday, as a precaution, with an ankle injury and is to be further assessed by the IRFU’s medical staff this week. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Tadhg Furlong a doubt for Ireland's November internationals

