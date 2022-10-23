Donegal set to replace Bonner with Carr and O'Rourke

Donegal’s long wait to replace Declan Bonner as senior team manager is expected to conclude on Monday night with the proposed names believed to be Paddy Carr and Aidan O'Rourke.

County board officials have remained tight-lipped on the process, which began in the wake of Declan Bonner’s resignation on July 20 and have called a specially convened meeting of the Donegal county committee. The 40 clubs of the county will be asked to accept the nomination of O’Rourke and Carr.

“There are County Executive and County Committee meetings tomorrow evening in the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy,” read a statement from the Donegal County Board on Sunday evening.

“It is hoped that the new manager for the Donegal County Senior team will be recommended by the Executive and ratified by County Committee at these meetings.”

Rory Kavanagh, Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning midfielder, was the frontrunner for the job until last week, with the current St Eunan’s of Letterkenny manager believed to be sticking with his local club.

Carr is a native of Fanad and lined out for Donegal seniors in the 1980 Ulster championship against Tyrone. He took Kilmacud Crokes to the 2009 All-Ireland club championship.

He previously managed Louth and Meath minors. He applied for the position of Donegal senior team manager in 2014, when Rory Gallagher took over from Jim McGuinness, and again in 2017, when Bonner took charge.

Former Armagh footballer Aidan O’Rourke was part of a management team that were linked to the Roscommon vacancy in 2018, with Karl Lacey, who is head of the Donegal GAA Academy, before withdrawing from the race that ended with Anthony Cunningham taking charge.

In 2010 and 2011, O’Rourke was on Kieran McGeeney’s backroom team with Kildare and he later teamed up with McGeeney in their native Armagh. Last year, O’Rourke, who managed Louth in 2013 and 2014, was assistant manager to Down boss James McCartan.