Joey Carbery sweat for Andy Farrell as Ireland injuries mount

The injury issues facing Andy Farrell ahead of Ireland's November Tests now include Joey Carbery after the Munster fly-half failed to finish the defeat at Leinster on Saturday.

Ireland camp begins at the IRFU’s High-Performance Centre in Abbottstown today ahead of the November 5 clash with world champions South Africa. Carbery’s shoulder has been added to concerns over fellow squad members Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Tadhg Furlong, Calvin Nash, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier, all of whom missed the URC derby at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Farrell has also named Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park in his squad for the home Tests against the Springboks, Fiji and Australia next month despite them not playing for Leinster at all this season, while of the dozen extra players who will join the squad for the November 4 clash between Ireland A and an All Blacks XV at the RDS, Munster tighthead Roman Salanoa did not make Saturday’s game and Leinster centre Jamie Osborne, playing on the wing, was injured after 38 minutes.

Carbery was forced out off on 53 minutes having continued to show the good form that earned him the man of the match award in the previous week’s win over the Bulls.

“Joey came off with a shoulder injury which we’ll assess in the next couple of days,” Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. “I thought he did well, he is showing great confidence on the ball, he’s showing great composure the way Mike (attack coach Prendergast) is training him. I can’t tell you how pleased I am with him. So we’ll assess his shoulder in the next few days.”

Munster will also assess fresh injury problems from the game for Jean Kleyn, Liam Coombes and Jack O’Sullivan, as their already lengthy casualty list grew in Dublin. Rowntree did not rule out making some short-term signings as medical cover with the Munster back three and tighthead prop positions particularly badly hit.

“Potentially. We’ll dust ourselves down and maybe look at that,” the Reds boss said.

In the Leinster camp, head coach Leo Cullen believes there is a ready-made replacement, if needed, for Carbery as Ireland captain Johnny Sexton’s Test back-up in the uncapped Ciaran Frawley. The versatile playmaker looked assured and incisive in his first start for Leinster at full-back with a performance that will further enhance a reputation forged on the summer tour to New Zealand in games against the Maori All Blacks. Frawley, 24, was handed a leadership role for the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa only to miss out due to a shoulder injury but Cullen agreed with the suggestion his player is ready for Test rugby.

“Ciarán is a quality rugby player so wherever he ends up playing...and similar to Joey, wherever Joey ends up playing, he played (for Leinster) at 15 primarily and obviously I don't know the extent (of his injury).

"Andy (Farrell) was in the crowd there, so he could still be hanging around there, he's the one with the intel there!”

What will have pleased Farrell was the consistently high standard being set by his captain. Sexton, 37, guided his Leinster team to another victory at Aviva Stadium with excellent game management and organisation to receive plaudits from his provincial head coach and half-back partner Luke McGrath.

“He’s led the group really well, not just this week but during the course of the block,” Cullen said of Sexton. “Hungry as ever. That’s what you want. Very good this week. Wears his heart on his sleeve. You see that in the Sharks game where he gets the crowd going, the whole shebang.

“Even here today he’s frustrated with the way we’re going in the game, frustrated with some of the decisions that are taking place during the game because it means a lot to him, and that’s what you want to see.”

Man of the match and try scorer McGrath was tickled to be told that Munster replacement Ruadhan Quinn, a first year academy back-rower five days past his 19th birthday was just two years of age when Sexton made his Leinster debut in January 2006 yet he was happy to confirm his captain was still at the peak of his powers.

“He does seem to be going as well as ever, he's so incredibly smart on the pitch,” McGrath said. "He just sees pictures before anyone else, he just creates space for himself. He wouldn't be the quickest, but he works so quickly.

"He's always in the right spots, he is just so good to play with. He gives you the talk nice and early, for everyone.

"He keeps you on your toes, which is great, I thought he was brilliant today, he kept us in there when we were getting a little bit frustrated."