Bonus blues as dogged Munster are outclassed and Leinster race away to victory

LEINSTER 27 MUNSTER 13

Leinster continued their dominance of Munster with a bonus-point victory on Saturday night in Dublin but were made to fight all the way on a testing night for the home side.

Table-toppers Leinster, the only team left in this season’s BKT United Rugby Championship with a 100 per cent record after five rounds, made it six from six as they claimed their ninth win over Munster in their last 10 meetings home or away.

A first-half try from Scott Penny converted by captain Johnny Sexton had edged Leinster in front at half-time to cancel out two Joey Carbery penalties for a 7-6 interval lead. Munster hit back early in the second half through a converted Liam Coombes try. However Leinster regained control of this interprovincial derby and pulled away with tries from hooker Dan Sheehan, scrum-half and man of the match Luke McGrath and replacement wing Rob Russell to consign Graham Rowntree’s side to a fourth defeat of the campaign.

Having beaten the Bulls at Thomond Park seven days earlier with a bonus-point win over last season’s finalists, Munster at least appeared to have overcome many of the problems that afflicted their start to the season but they were ultimately outclassed at Aviva Stadium.

Leinster had even lost Ireland and Lions tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong before kick-off to what was described as a minor ankle injury, Michael Ala’alatoa coming off the bench to replace him. It did little to prevent the home side dominating the first half. That they led only by a point at the interval in an opening 40 minutes that saw Munster play with 14 men for half that time after losing both Keynan Knox and Jean Kleyn to yellow cards was a mystery.

For all Leinster’s possession inside the Munster half and the relentless nature of their trademark phase play, the visitors’ hi-tempo linespeed and intensity in contact forced Johnny Sexton’s side into uncharacteristic errors that kept the game scoreless for the opening quarter.

Former Munster lock Jason Jenkins was held up over the line in the first minute, captain Sexton missed a straightforward-looking penalty kick three minutes later and then Cian Healy dropped an inside pass from a Jimmy O’Brien offload inside the Munster 22 on six minutes.

Other opportunities went begging and it was Munster who actually took the lead, Carbery making amends for a 20th-minute missed penalty by slotting his second attempt from closer range just two minutes after.

Leinster continued to pressurise their rivals, however and Munster finally cracked when prop Keynan Knox was yellow carded for a dangerous cleanout of James Ryan. Munster head coach Graham Rowntree sent on loosehead Dave Kilcoyne as a scrum replacement with starting number one Jeremy Loughman moving across to the tighthead side to cover Knox’s absence in the sin bin but from the first scrum Leinster struck, flanker Scott Penny piling through red-shirted bodies to score the first try of the game with Sexton’s conversion pushing the home side into a 7-3 lead.

Munster, with two looseheads in their front row and centre Rory Scannell deputising at flanker after the Reds sacrificed John Hodnett for Kilcoyne, actually won a scrum penalty on 31 minutes and Rowntree’s men put together their best attacking move of the half as a result, earning a penalty as a result as Carbery narrowed the gap to 7-6 before Knox returned.

Yet the parity in numbers did not last long as Kleyn was sin-binned for dangerous play, the lock making little effort to avoid a collision with wing Jamie Osborne as he leapt to attempt a block of the Leinster back’s clearing kick.

Leinster, once again a man up, pushed for a second try but were denied on the stroke of half-time as Munster’s defence held firm and held the home side up over the line.

Starting the second half with Kleyn still in the sin-bin, Munster nevertheless took the lead as the Reds struck from a ruck, Conor Murray finding his No.8 Gavin Coombes who spotted his cousin Liam Coombes unwatched on the left wing and flung a long pass to the touchline from where it was a simple score. Carbery’s conversion gave Munster a 13-7 lead as Kleyn returned from the bin on 48 minutes.

The Munster lock was on for barely a minute before he was forced off again with an injury as his side conceded a penalty and were then outwitted as Leinster mauled close to their line, scrum-half Luke McGrath darting to the blindside and drawing defenders with him as hooker Dan Sheehan shaped to pass his number nine but sent Murray the wrong way with a dummy to score his sixth try of the season.

Sexton’s conversion put Leinster back in front at 14-13 and then added another three points with a penalty before the home side finally put daylight between them and the visitors when McGrath struck off the base of a lineout maul to give his side a 22-13 lead on 62 minutes, though Sexton missed the conversion from wide out.

Munster refused to lie down but Leinster’s edge in the power stakes finally told as they won a scrum penalty on their own five-metre line as the visitors threatened to close the deficit once more.

Munster had already lost Carbery to an apparent injury as well as Kleyn and they were forced into another change when back-row replacement Jack O’Sullivan had to be helped from the field on 70 minutes, hooker Scott Buckley thrown on for the final 10 minutes.

Leinster’s bonus point was hard earned but it came with an air of inevitability as Munster ran out of steam and Rob Russell, on after Osborne was injured in the collision with Kleyn, scampered home for the fourth and final home try.

LEINSTER: C Frawley (R Byrne, 59); J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Osborne (R Russell, 38); J Sexton - captain, L McGrath (N McCarthy, 72); C Healy (A Porter, 47), D Sheehan (J McKee, 79), M Ala’alatoa (T Clarkson, 71); J Jenkins (R Molony, 66), J Ryan; M Deegan (J Conan, 53), S Penny, C Doris.

MUNSTER: J Crowley; S Daly, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes (P Campbell, 53); J Carbery (B Healy, 53), C Murray (P Patterson, 70); J Loughman, D Barron, K Knox (D Kilcoyne, 37); J Kleyn (J O’Sullivan, 49; S Buckley, 70), T Ahern; J O’Donoghue - captain, J Hodnett (D Kilcoyne, 27-37; R Quinn, 69), G Coombes.

Yellow cards: Knox 26-36, Kleyn 38-48

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)