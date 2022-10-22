Van Graan savours first Bath victory at last as England sweat on hurt Farrell

Former Munster supremo gets a win at the seventh attempt but Eddie Jones is left sweating as Farrell limps out of Saracens' victory over Exeter 
Van Graan savours first Bath victory at last as England sweat on hurt Farrell

LONG TIME COMING: Johann van Graan saw his Bath side lose six in a row before Saturday. Pic:INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 19:04
Staff

Bath's head of rugby Johann van Graan had a simple message to his squad this week after six English Premiership defeats: "Show each other how much you care."

The South African had his answer at the Recreation Ground in a 27-14 home win over Northampton - his first victory in charge after arriving from Munster.

As his former side were getting down to business with Leinster in Dublin, Van Graan savoured victory and said: "I was very satisfied with the performance and very glad for the staff and the players and everybody in Bath.

"We showed real determination in defending our goal-line. We spoke in the week that we needed to start well. Scoring the first try gave us a lot of momentum and we were 14-0 up at half-time.

"What was impressive was how we kept control of the game and Cam Redpath's try was a big turning point because it was the first time this season that we had a pressure release.

"All of a sudden we had a lead with 10 minutes to go and we could manage the game. I'm so glad for all involved that we got that right."

Bath led throughout, scoring tries through Miles Reid, Tom Dunn and Cameron Redpath, with 21-year-old fly-half George Worboys scoring 12 points on his debut.

Meanwhile Owen Farrell could face a race against time to be fit for England's Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina.

The Saracens captain went off midway through the second-half of his team's 22-20 Gallagher Premiership victory over Exeter at Sandy Park.

He took a knee to his head in an accidental blow, giving England head coach Eddie Jones an anxious wait on his fly-half ahead of the Pumas' Twickenham visit on November 6.

Exeter and England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury and did not appear for the second period, handing Jones a potential headache as Saracens' Jamie George is already out of the autumn Tests because of a foot injury.

It follows injuries to England squad members Jonny May (elbow) and Henry Arundell (ankle) during Friday's Premiership clash between London Irish and Gloucester.

England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa on successive November weekends.

On Farrell, Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said: "He is with the doctors now.

"But obviously, he went off for an HIA (head injury assessment) and normal procedure is a 12-day stand down, but hopefully it will allow him enough time to play in the first Tests."

PA

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Captain's Run and Press Conference Ciarán Frawley is Leinster's utility man once again
'Like gladiator stuff in Rome' - 30 years on from the day the Wallabies were mauled at Musgrave 'Like gladiator stuff in Rome' - 30 years on from the day the Wallabies were mauled at Musgrave
Connacht v Scarlets - United Rugby Championship Hansen provides the magic to spark a bonus night for Connacht
<p>THAT'S THE BONUS: Rob Russell of Leinster scores his side's fourth try during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Bonus blues as dogged Munster are outclassed and Leinster race away to victory

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.266 s