Van Graan savours first Bath victory at last as England sweat on hurt Farrell

Bath's head of rugby Johann van Graan had a simple message to his squad this week after six English Premiership defeats: "Show each other how much you care."

The South African had his answer at the Recreation Ground in a 27-14 home win over Northampton - his first victory in charge after arriving from Munster.

As his former side were getting down to business with Leinster in Dublin, Van Graan savoured victory and said: "I was very satisfied with the performance and very glad for the staff and the players and everybody in Bath.

"We showed real determination in defending our goal-line. We spoke in the week that we needed to start well. Scoring the first try gave us a lot of momentum and we were 14-0 up at half-time.

"What was impressive was how we kept control of the game and Cam Redpath's try was a big turning point because it was the first time this season that we had a pressure release.

"All of a sudden we had a lead with 10 minutes to go and we could manage the game. I'm so glad for all involved that we got that right."

Bath led throughout, scoring tries through Miles Reid, Tom Dunn and Cameron Redpath, with 21-year-old fly-half George Worboys scoring 12 points on his debut.

Meanwhile Owen Farrell could face a race against time to be fit for England's Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina.

The Saracens captain went off midway through the second-half of his team's 22-20 Gallagher Premiership victory over Exeter at Sandy Park.

He took a knee to his head in an accidental blow, giving England head coach Eddie Jones an anxious wait on his fly-half ahead of the Pumas' Twickenham visit on November 6.

Exeter and England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury and did not appear for the second period, handing Jones a potential headache as Saracens' Jamie George is already out of the autumn Tests because of a foot injury.

It follows injuries to England squad members Jonny May (elbow) and Henry Arundell (ankle) during Friday's Premiership clash between London Irish and Gloucester.

England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa on successive November weekends.

On Farrell, Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said: "He is with the doctors now.

"But obviously, he went off for an HIA (head injury assessment) and normal procedure is a 12-day stand down, but hopefully it will allow him enough time to play in the first Tests."

PA