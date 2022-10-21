Hansen provides the magic to spark a bonus night for Connacht

Connacht 36 Scarlets 14

Connacht captain Jack Carty praised his men for having the resilience to break down Scarlets and secure their first bonus-point win of the season at the Sportsground.

Irish winger Mack Hansen was the hero as he crowned a superb display with tries at the end of either half for an invaluable win after a tough opening to the season which saw them lose four from five.

“We are still wasteful but we dug in and got over the line. There is an awful lot we can clean up on but this was about getting the win and the five points and we have an eight-day turnaround now before we head to play Ospreys,” said Carty.

Hansen was the outstanding figure as he provided the spark for Andy Friend’s men to see off a Scarlets side who only trailed by five points having played against the elements in the opening half.

Hansen was full of running and creativity to give Connacht a huge boost after a very difficult start to the season.

Connacht, with the wind and rain behind them, led 16-11 at the break but their failure to turn quality scoring chances in the red zone into scores prevented them from being much further ahead after being on top for most of the half with 67% possession.

They got a glorious start when lock Niall Murray charged down a clearance from Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy on the 22 and he raced through to touch down after just 27 seconds.

Scarlets out-half Sam Costelow, poised for his Welsh debut this autumn after he was one of seven from the Llanelli club called into the squad this week, pulled back a good penalty from 40 metres into the teeth of the wind after five minutes.

Carty cancelled that from 42 metres before Scarlets, who lost Welsh international Leigh Halfpenny to a hamstring injury picked up in the captain’s run, struck after a game of kicking tennis in the difficult conditions.

Scarlets full-back Johnny McNicholl collected a kick from Hansen before countering from deep and his run set up centre Steff Evans to score in the right corner and tie the game 8-8 after 15 minutes.

Carty and Costelow exchanged penalties before Connacht finally got over the line. They were gifted the opportunity when Scarlets scrum-half Hardy was pinged for a knock-on as he collected the ball at the base of a ruck and this time Connacht made the chance count after a penalty, with a superb pass from Carty putting Hansen in at the left corner when the Irish winger danced inside Corey Baldwin and Costelow to lead 16-11 at the interval.

Connacht got on top after the restart but with a penalty advantage as they pressed forward, they were pinged back and lost Paul Boyle to a yellow card for a dangerous clearout on Tom Price.

But Connacht didn’t relent while temporarily down a man and they extended their lead after 54 minutes after a penalty to the left corner from Carty was taken by Cian Prendergast and from the drive replacement tighthead Jack Aungier, on the field just seconds, got the touchdown to score his third try of the season.

Carty was unable to convert from the left and Scarlets cut the gap to 21-14 when Rhys Patchell converted a penalty from 25 metres.

But Connacht re-established their ten-point lead going into the final quarter when David Hawkshaw took over kicking duties and landed a penalty from 35 metres.

Patchell had a chance to get back into bonus point territory 13 minutes from time but he was off target from 35 metres on the left.

Scarlets finished the contest with 13 players when No.8 Sione Kalamafoni was binned after 73 minutes as they conceded multiple penalties as Connacht drove at their line.

And then as referee Marius van der Westhuizen lost patience as Scarlets continued to concede penalties from the lineout in the right corner, he awarded a penalty try and binned flanker Dan Thomas, on a two-week loan from Bristol Bears, to complete a miserable night in the west of Ireland for the Llanelli side.

And Connacht finished in style when Hansen chased and hacked on a grubber from Carty to beat Patchell to the touchdown, much to the delight of the Connacht fans in the crowd of 4,100.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: M Hansen (2), N Murray, J Aungier, penalty try. Pens: J Carty (2), D Hawkshaw.

Scorers for Scarlets: Try: S Evans. Pens: S Costelow (2), R Patchell.

Connacht: T O’Halloran (A Wootton 69); J Porch, B Ralston (C Forde 65), D Hawkshaw, M Hansen; J Carty (c), K Marmion (C Reilly 55); D Buckley (J Duggan 65), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 55), F Bealham (J Aungier 52); N Murray, L Fifita (O Dowling 52); C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle (J Butler 60).

Scarlets: J McNicholl; C Baldwin, S Evans, J Davies (c), R Conbeer; S Costelow (R Patchell 52), K Hardy (D Blacker 50); S Thomas (K Mathias 65), K Owens (R Elias 53), H O’Connor (W John 65); J Price (M Jones 53), T Price; J Macleod, D Thomas, S Kalamafoni.

Referee: M van der Westhuizen (South Africa).