Fixtures postponed as Ulster and Glasgow players come down with gastroenteritis infections

The United Rugby Championship have confirmed that the Round 6 fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster Rugby, Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions have been postponed.
This comes as a significant number of the Ulster and Glasgow Warriors playing staff have fallen ill.
A statement from the URC read: "Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.
"In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the BKT URC has made the decision to postpone the fixtures."
The league will now explore suitable dates for the games to be played and will provide an update on same further down the line.