Fixtures postponed as Ulster and Glasgow players come down with gastroenteritis infections

Ulster were due to take on Cell C Sharks this weekend. 
Fixtures postponed as Ulster and Glasgow players come down with gastroenteritis infections

POSTPONED: Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Pic: Sydney Seshibedi/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 13:44
Shane Donovan

The United Rugby Championship have confirmed that the Round 6 fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster Rugby, Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions have been postponed.

This comes as a significant number of the Ulster and Glasgow Warriors playing staff have fallen ill. 

A statement from the URC read: "Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

"In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the BKT URC has made the decision to postpone the fixtures."

The league will now explore suitable dates for the games to be played and will provide an update on same further down the line.

More in this section

Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier - Heineken Champions Cup - Sandy Park Exeter boss Rob Baxter backs decision to leave Henry Slade out of England squad
Newcastle Falcons v Bristol Bears - Gallagher Premiership - Kingston Park Prop Kyle Sinckler signs one-year extension to stay at Bristol Bears
Leicester Tigers v Wasps RFC - Gallagher Premiership - Mattioli Woods Welford Road Josh Bassett signs for Harlequins after Wasps enter administration
<p>KICK ON: Jonathan Sexton during a Leinster Rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. PICTURE: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Sexton back as Munster and Leinster ring changes for showdown

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.219 s