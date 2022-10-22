'You’ll have a few alickadoos now with the Munster jersey' - Furlong not impressed with Wexford 'Lunsters'

There was a time when there was no need to reach for the bellows before a Leinster-Munster match.

It seemed for a spell like every meeting of these interprovincial rivals could generate plenty of heat all of its own accord but it’s harder to spark the same interest now.

For far too long Leinster players have found themselves defending the honour of the rivalry in the days leading up to their meetings, their protestations of relevance and eagerness set against a backdrop of their own increasing dominance going back to the relationship’s zenith in Croke Park 13 years ago.

Tadhg Furlong framed these ties as one-offs this week, meetings that stand outside the usual parameters of points and league tables. He even referenced last week’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City when Jurgen Klopp’s side belied their slide to take three points from the league champions.

There is also the fact of his own introduction to this particular derby.

Furlong was still only 21 when he replaced Mike Ross in the second half of a PRO12 game at the Aviva Stadium in 2014 and he only lasted five minutes before leaving again for a HIA. Munster, struggling under new management, came away from Dublin with an 11-point win.

Sounds like a blueprint, if we can forgive the pun.

Take another step back and Furlong may have more reason than most to respect the neighbours. He remembers well how he went nuts in the student section when Brian O’Driscoll pulled off that intercept try in ’09, and how his delight would not have been shared by the ‘Lunsters’ back in Wexford.

Even now there are some sporting Munster jerseys around the clubhouse in New Ross.

“You wouldn’t see it with the young lads in the club,” he points out. “But you’ll have a few alickadoos now with the Munster jersey and that. Obviously, my mother is from Cork as well. It was the ‘08 or ‘09 jerseys with Toyota.”

He’s happy to chirp away about today’s game and share his respect for the Munster players. The good mood extends to quips about Peter O’Mahony’s gardening interests and the time James Ryan found himself wearing a Munster jersey – a blue one, disappointingly - when playing for their development team against the Irish U20s.

There is less interest in looking back at the summer.

Ask him where the series win in New Zealand ranks in his ladder of achievements and he gives a puzzled look. He hadn’t thought about nominating a rung for those wins over the All Blacks although there is even more encouragement to take from his take when he eventually rewinds his thoughts back to the tour.

“I don’t necessarily think we played our best rugby but to go there and win the series, especially when you’re 1-0 down, it shows a bit about yourself. You know, it obviously creates a bit of history for Ireland, (to) be the first team to do it. It’s big to win over there, but also win a series. It’s a hard thing to do.”

As for the November window to come, he’s even less engaged there. Not because it doesn’t excite him but because he’s more interested in the here and now. Last Friday saw him bank his first 40 minutes of the season and he feels all the better for the extended pre-season and the chance to iron out some minor knocks and niggles.

It seems fruitless to even mention the World Cup looming over the horizon next year when he is in this frame of mind. The one staging post he is willing to consider beyond today is the possibility of following in Sean O’Brien’s footsteps and ending his playing days further down the game’s pyramid.

O’Brien, now contact skills coach with Leinster, had hoped to turn out for Tullow but had to make do with Naas in the All-Ireland League because of player safety concerns and rules preventing professional players from playing junior rugby for two years after the date of their retirement.

Furlong can see both sides of that but admits that he would be “devastated” if he found himself calling time on the pro game in his mid-thirties and having to wait two seasons. That’s one he’ll keep an eye on.

“If there was an opportunity and the body was able to, I’d love to, I suppose, give back in a way. But I am 29, I’m not old yet.”