De Villiers fears 'big margin' defeat awaits Munster

Jean de Villiers knows only too well how it feels to finish on the wrong side of the Munster-Leinster ledger. The South African managed just 23 games in his one season with the southern province. Three of those came against their greatest rivals and all went down as losses.

His first was a 30-0 trouncing at the RDS in October of 2009, still a record margin of victory for the fixture. A one-point defeat followed in Thomond Park six months later and it was a 16-6 Magners League semi-final reversal to the boys in blue that brought the curtain down on his stint in Ireland.

A dozen years on and he fears the worst again for his old club this weekend.

“I think it is going to be a tough season for Munster,” he said on a URC call this week. “If you look at the depth of quality that Leinster has and what they can bring off the bench, even with quite a few injuries, it makes it difficult, and Munster have struggled in Dublin recent years.

“Quality-wise, the Leinster team is so settled in the way that they play, the consistency they have, and Sexton at ten makes it a totally different team. Yes, Carbery at ten for Munster makes a difference but the gap from Sexton to Carbery is considerable in quality and we have seen that at international level as well.”

It’s not that he discounts Munster completely.

De Villiers played almost 300 first-class games for Western Province, the Stormers, Munster, Leicester, the Barbarians and (109 of them) for the Springboks. You don’t spend 17 seasons building that body of work in the professional game without seeing some expectations confounded.

Leinster, by their own admission, haven’t fully clicked yet, even after five wins from their first five URC games. Munster steadied their ship last weekend with a crucial home defeat of the Bulls in Limerick. Still, de Villiers reads only so much into all that and expects a Leinster win tomorrow.

“I think the margin could be quite big, to be honest.”

If the Aviva Stadium game is the most anticipated this weekend then the meeting of the Sharks and Ulster in Durban isn’t all that far behind. The hosts are fully stocked with Springboks such as Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth on duty while Ulster return to sea level after a thrilling defeat of the Lions on the Highveldt.

That’s a far cry from the torrential wind and rain that held in Belfast late last month when Dan McFarland’s side suffered their one and only loss of the season thus far to Leinster. De Villiers likes that. He believes this contrast in landscapes and weather conditions can only be of benefit to the South African sides and to the Boks.

“You get challenged in different ways and you are improving as a player,” he said.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will hope that these disparate challenges stand to their players when they bring an extended squad to Europe next month for four Test games – against Ireland, France, Italy and England - and two ‘A’ games, one of which will be the Páirc Uí Chaoimh date with Munster.

A squad of 26, made up of players playing in South Africa and Japan but excluding those in Europe, meet up for a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch this Sunday. Interestingly, the Bulls’ Johan Goosen was the only dedicated out-half named with the Stormers’ Damian Willemse listed as a utility back.

Goosen hasn’t played for the Boks in six years but Handre Pollard is injured and Elton Jantjies has not been picked as he deals with personal issues so it is no surprise to hear de Villiers suggest that the situation at ten is “the one big red flag” for the world champions prior to November.

It’s a concern that he bases in some part on those weather conditions which are likely to hold on their northern tour, although he knows only too well that South Africa tend to look to their scrum-halves to do a lot of the kicking and that their pack is, as it always has been, the meat and drink of everything they do.

Maybe too much, he feels.

“It’s a constant debate that we have in South Africa. We all know that South Africa have a really strong pack and that they are so dependent on getting either go-forward or momentum from set phases from the pack.

“The problem with the Boks is when you don’t get that, especially at scrum time. If you don’t get dominance there, and at mauls and lineouts, if you don’t get a return on those then it just feels at times that there’s not too much else to apply pressure on the opposition.”