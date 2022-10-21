Sporting rivalries: Swings and roundabouts

Most of sport’s best rivalries ebb and flow. Teams will always have their periods of dominance but the shared gravity and mutual dislike that binds them tend to act as an elastic that allows one pull only so far ahead before rebounding back into the other’s orbit.

When that band breaks the rivalry can snap with it.

Leinster and Munster have met just over a hundred times since the Second World War and the Blues have won just five games more than the Reds in all that time. That said, their narrow superiority in that head-to-head is built in no small part on a modern winning streak that stretches back to that epic European semi-final in Croke Park.

Munster had the whip hand in the professional era until that sliding door moment in 2009. The southern province had won 15 of the 25 meetings, with two drawn, in the time since amateurism went the way of the dodo and then everything changed. Leinster’s grip seems stronger with every year that goes by.

It’s not just that they have won 25 of the last 33 games – over 75% - or that they have scored almost twice as many points as their opponents over that period. This stretch includes the biggest win in the fixture’s history – 30-0 at the RDS 13 years ago – and the most consecutive wins – six.

It’s a startling turnaround but not one that is unprecedented.

Kerry v Dublin

The storied rivalry between these two Gaelic football aristos can’t gloss over the fact that the 1978 All-Ireland final win for the Kingdom kickstarted a sequence of eight championship wins over the Dubs - with one draw in there too - that stretched though to the 2009 quarter-final.

That all changed with Stephen Cluxton’s last-gasp free to claim Sam Maguire in 2011. Dublin would win another four summer jousts, and draw the 2019 decider, during a run that didn’t just outdo Kerry in terms of their own private bragging rights but eclipse their proudest boast in the form of a Championship six-in-a-row.

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

“I’ve owned you all my f***ing life. I own you, I still own you.” Aaron Rodgers couldn’t help himself after scoring a six-yard rushing touchdown against the Bears at the Windy City’s Soldier Field last October. The Packers’ 24-14 win brought the quarterback’s personal record against Chicago to a ridiculous 22-5.

Truth is, the Pack had been mauling them for years already, even if they have only won nine more of the 205 meetings since 1921. The Bears dominated up to the 1950s, holding a 23-game lead at one point, but the Vince Lombardi era spurred a revolution with Green Bay winning 72 to 45 since. And let’s not mention Super Bowl wins.

Ireland v New Zealand

Ireland had been playing the All Blacks off and on for 111 years before they finally claimed a ‘W’ at the 28th attempt, in Chicago six years ago. There had been close run things before that, not least a 10-10 draw at Lansdowne Road in 1973, but there were some woeful beatings too.

Chicago changed the nature of the exchange, even if the Kiwis did win the one that mattered most in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final. The Irish have won five of the last eight games with one claimed on neutral soil, two more in Dublin and a pair recorded in New Zealand this summer when the visitors claimed an historic series win.

The Ryder Cup

Listen, if things are getting too lopsided then it doesn’t hurt if you can shift the goalposts. The USA was far too strong for Great Britain and that didn’t change when Ireland joined their near neighbours or, for the first few engagements, when the entire continent of Europe was arrayed in opposition to Uncle Sam.

Then the Belfry happened in 1985: a whopping five-point win for Tony Jacklin’s team and the start of a run that would see the Europeans win eleven of the next 16 events and tie another. Within that run were four wins over there: in Ohio, New York, Michigan and Illinois. Golf’s world turned upside down.

State of Origin, Australia

The Aussies don’t lack for iconic sporting events. The Melbourne Cup is the race that stops a nation, the AFL Grand Final and rugby league’s equivalent draw millions of eyeballs across the country, and the annual congregations of the world’s best tennis stars and F1 drivers makes the world at large sit up and take notice.

Rugby league’s State of Origin, the annual ding-dong between Queensland and New South Wales, is only on the go since the early 1980s but it can sing with the best of them. Queensland threatened to wreck it with eleven series wins in 12, including an eight-in-a-row, but the Blues have rebounded with three of the last five. Game on.

The lesson in all this? Nothing if forever.