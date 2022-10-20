'I've gotten a peace of mind from taking that break' — Doris manages concussions his way

Caelan Doris has been here before. When he came off for a HIA just four minutes into Leinster’s URC game at home to Benetton last month it bore an uncomfortable resemblance to the day less than three years before when his European bow ended prematurely for the same reason against the same side and at the same venue.

This latest head injury was, at a minimum, his fourth in total across that spell. There was the knock he took four minutes into his Ireland debut, against Scotland, in February of 2020, and a ‘minor’ one suffered in training 11 months later that saw him pull out of that Six Nations squad.

So far so troubling.

The common perception when it comes to concussion is that every new one must automatically equate to greater symptoms and even greater concern. Added to this picture are the troubling testimonies of past players and the lawsuits currently in train against various rugby bodies.

Whatever about past cases and care, current practises are very different and Dr Micky Collins of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) headed a concussion conference in Dublin in recent weeks which highlighted the advances they claim have been made in treating this most topical of issues. Dark rooms and days of rest are out. Supervised, targeted rehab is in.

“So, depending on what your symptoms are, it might be vestibular,” said Doris. “I was doing some vestibular rehab on this one and, yeah, it's nice to have something to go after instead of just resting or giving it a week and then going back. You've got things to go after and boxes to tick.”

What that involved was an X on a wall and Doris moving his head from side to side while keeping his focus on the same spot. There are specific exercises designed for all the different symptoms which include cognitive issues, headaches and feelings of anxiety. The thinking is, if we can rehab a knee or an ankle then why not the brain?

Doris is well up on all this. He doesn’t need to be told who Dr Collins is and keeps abreast of the latest academic and medical research and practises. Not so much the media reports. Friends and family tend to pass on bits and pieces that cross their paths as well, while Charlie Ngatai has shared his own experiences with the injury since his arrival from Lyon.

Doris’ latest brush with concussion didn’t even trigger any symptoms, he said.

Frustrating as that was, he knows that caution was the best way to go. There was no anxiety and, while the protocols take longer these days, he was still back training after a week. Combine all that with the care he has received and he was good to go again with an 80-minute effort away to Connacht last Friday.

“I had had a pretty good run with (no concussions) at all, a good clean period there for a season and a half or so. I've gotten peace of mind from taking that break, being comprehensively checked out. I've a few things in place around trying to manage it.

“Neck strength, tackle tech, the scrum cap, even a gum shield that measures g-force, so there is a fair bit I'm doing. It's still obviously not ideal but erring on the side of caution and taking a little bit longer, given I have had a few, is probably the way to go.”

He has returned at an opportune time. Still only 24, Doris will hope to add to his 20 Ireland caps next month having been named yesterday in Andy Farrell’s squad, and the visit of Munster to the Aviva Stadium this weekend brings with it all the old provincial passions and the realisation that it is a game coloured by green as well as red and blue.

Six of the eight back rows chosen in the November squad hail from Leinster or Munster and this weekend’s visitors to Dublin make the trip on the back of a performance and bonus-point win against the Bulls last weekend. Good timing as they seek a first league win on Lansdowne Road since 2014.

“That was probably their best performance of the season, by a long shot really," said Doris. "They started fast and well. They’ve probably shown some evolution, and last season as well, in terms of wider attacking, and not just their DNA of being more pragmatic and set-piece dominance and stuff, but also adding another dimension and playing a bit more.

“So we’re expecting both this weekend.”