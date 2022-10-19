Leinster to take on World Cup newcomers Chile in November friendly

Leinster have confirmed that they will welcome the national team of Chile to Donnybrook for a friendly in November that will be free to attend.

The South Americans will make their Rugby World Cup debut at next year's tournament in France after they secured their place with an aggregate 52–51 win over the United States this summer.

The game will take place at Energia Park, formerly Donnybrook Stadium, on Friday, November 18 with a 2pm kick-off. Ireland will take on Australia the following day in the third of their November internationals at Lansdowne Road.

"We are always looking for ways to give our players and indeed our coaches opportunities to test themselves and in this window there was an opportunity to look at something different," said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

"It’s great that we are able to welcome Chile to Energia Park, a team that have qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever and I know they are using this game as a good run-out for them as they start to prepare for the tournament in France next year. With many of our players away with Ireland and with Ireland ‘A’ during the month of November, I’m looking forward to seeing what the players can deliver against an international side."

Before their breathtaking comeback against the fancied US side in July, Chile had already beaten Canada in the Americas qualifying tournament. They are coached by Pablo Lemoine, who played for and coached Uruguay at a Rugby World Cup and Chile will take their place in Pool D and will play England, Japan and Samoa for the first time as well as face Argentina in the first all-South American match in Rugby World Cup history.

Leinster also confirmed that admission to the game will be free of charge.