Andy Farrell names 37-man Ireland squad for November internationals

Andy Farrell has included six uncapped players including Munster wing Calvin Nash in a 37-man Ireland squad for the November internationals, the IRFU announced on Wednesday.

Ireland will be playing fixtures against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at Aviva Stadium under the banner of new sponsors for the upcoming international window, the Bank of Ireland Nations Series.

There is also an Ireland A fixture scheduled for the RDS on Friday, November 4 against a New Zealand All Blacks XV, for which the head coach has named an additional 12 players.

Captained once again by Johnny Sexton, the six uncapped players in the senior squad are Leinster fly-half/centre Ciaran Frawley, Munster loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman, Leinster lock Joe McCarthy, Leinster back-three player Jimmy O’Brien and Connacht back-row Cian Prendergast, all of whom toured with Ireland to New Zealand during the summer, as well as Nash, one of the standout performers on this month’s Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Loughman’s inclusion has kept provincial squad mate Dave Kilcoyne out of the Test squad with the 48-time capped Munster man having to settle for a place on the Ireland A panel having missed the summer tour due to a neck injury sustained in last season’s Six Nations.

Among those missing out through injury this time around are hooker Rónan Kelleher, Ulster and Lions lock Iain Henderson, Leinster backline trio Harry Byrne, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe, and Munster wings Andrew Conway and Keith Earls while centre Bundee Aki misses out through suspension following his sending off for Connacht at the Stormers earlier in the season.

Farrell’s squad includes comebacks from injury for first-choice scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and wing Jacob Stockdale, not capped since July 2021, while the A panel also features centre James Hume and tighthead Marty Moore, whose 10th and most recent cap came in the 2015 Six Nations.

Players who impressed on the recent Emerging Ireland tour that feature in the Ireland A squad also include Munster’s Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly and Roman Salanoa, Connacht’s Caolin Blade and Leinster’s Jamie Osborne, Scott Penny and tour captain Max Deegan.

Ireland will play the Springboks for the first time in six years to kick off the series on Saturday November 5 while Fiji also make their first return to Dublin since 2017 a week later with the final game against the Wallabies, whom Ireland last played on tour in 2018 on Saturday, November 18.

The IRFU also confirmed they will be playing two home pre-World Cup fixtures next summer, games also sponsored by Bank of Ireland, against Italy on August 5 and England a fortnight later on August 19, both at Aviva Stadium.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series 2022:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps; Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps; Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps; Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped; Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps; Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps; Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps; Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps; Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap; Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps; Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps; Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped; Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped; Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps; Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps CAPTAIN; Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps.

Forwards (21)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps; Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps; Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps; Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps; Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps; Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps; Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps; Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps; Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps; Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps; Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped; Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped; Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps; Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps; Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps; Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped; James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps; Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps; Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps; Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps; Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps.

Ireland 'A' Panel:

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon); Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen); Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap; Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution); Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps; Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap; James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps; Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps; Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps; Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas); Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD); Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon).