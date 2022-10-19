Injury concerns open window of opportunity for Ireland hopefuls

The last few days have not been reassuring on the injury front so the Ireland squad that Andy Farrell names on Wednesday for the November window to come could either calm some nerves in that department or prompt a ripple of concern ahead of games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

A handful of likely lads are already ruled out – Rónan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour and the suspended Bundee Aki among them – but the bulletins issued this week by Leinster and Munster mean there are now another 13 players from the summer’s successful test series in New Zealand in the doubtful category.

Add to that the likes of Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale – none of whom toured in 2022 – and Farrell’s main concerns before the Springbok opener on November 5th are concentrated in three specific areas: the second row, at scrum-half and in the back three.

There were already clouds over James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell and Ryan Baird before Munster announced on Tuesday that Tadhg Beirne needs a scan on a groin injury he picked up in Saturday’s win against the Bulls at Thomond Park. That’s not good. Not good at all.

“We’ve just got to give him as much time as we can,” said Munster forwards coach Andy Kyriacou when asked if this could be an issue that spills into November. “I’m sure his body will let us know in good time.

“We obviously want him out playing for us but I feel that where we are this time of year, rolling into the World Cup as well, we’ve got to give the lads as much of a chance as possible as well to go and play for Ireland.”

All of this leaves Leinster’s Joe McCarthy as the only lock from the summer’s tour who isn’t a fitness concern in some shape or form right now. His club counterpart Ross Molony and Munster’s Thomas Ahern may want to keep their phones close by.

Farrell will have a much more detailed picture as to who is injured, and to what extent, but talk of scans is never promising and another man facing that same route right now is Beirne’s Munster teammate Craig Casey whose own groin problem comes with Jamison Gibson-Park yet to play this season.

Conor Murray went over a decade as an almost irreplaceable component in the Ireland XV and he is approaching that status again now ahead of Munster’s away game against Leinster this Saturday. Nathan Doak is probably next in line with John Cooney and Caolin Blade other options if required.

As for the back three, Hugo Keenan is expected back sooner rather than later but he is another of those yet to be seen this term and there are only two URC rounds between now and the arrival of the Springboks. The likes of Mike Lowry, Shane Daly and Jimmy O’Brien will be looking on with interest.

Rob Baloucoune comes into the picture on the wing given James Lowe, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale are all currently out and there may be other interesting calls to be made elsewhere. Who is third in line at out-half with Harry Byrne injured? Which centre’s door will Aki’s suspension push open?

Maybe James Hume who is due back for Ulster.

Ireland actually look best set in terms of availability in the most attritional area of them all with Kelleher the only real issue among the stock of front rows. That’s no bad thing given the examination they are likely to face when the world champion Springboks come to town.

“We have probably the best front row that Ireland have ever had,” said Bernard Jackman who was speaking at a URC event on Tuesday. “That's the area where the Boks will challenge Ireland and it's a test that Ireland need to have. Us going to New Zealand and beating the All Blacks, even if they might have been in a bit of transition, was a massive step forward for us.

“We know that open, high-tempo game that Farrell has been trying to implement can work against Australia, it can work against Wales, Scotland etc, just because of the profile of their team. The question is, can it work against the Boks? Can it work against England or France, who are more powerful than the rest and that's where they base their game.”

Simon Easterby, who acted as head coach on the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, said that he wanted to see maybe half-a-dozen people put up their hands for the New Zealand ‘A’ and Fiji games next month. Wednesday will tell that how tale went and, with a dozen games left to the World Cup, it is now or never for some.

“This November is key,” said Jackman. “If they don't get in this November and get meaningful game time, they'll struggle.”