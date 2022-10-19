Jimmy O'Brien happy to join Leinster’s senior brigade

Jimmy O’Brien couldn’t help but notice how time had moved on so swiftly and so subtly as he looked back on last week’s visit to the Sportsground and the badge of seniority that he bore at full-back.

Stationed on either side of him was a pair of veritable rookies, Rob Russell patrolling one touchline and Liam Turner the other, with just 13 provincial games combined to their credit before that URC win against Connacht.

All of a sudden, O’Brien was the wise old head.

“It comes along very quickly. A few years ago I was one of the young lads and didn't play in the back three but, yeah, I found it good. I was helping coach them and stuff like that but I'm pretty new to that myself. I thought we did well as a trio last week.”

O’Brien has done better than that in recent times. He started last season’s Heineken Cup Champions Cup final against La Rochelle and scored nine times in 18 games for the province. His international career kicked on with it.

Called in to the Ireland squad during the 2022 Six Nations, he found himself starting both of the midweek games against the Maoris during the summer tour to New Zealand, and he is surely on the verge of a first senior cap, not least given injuries in the back three.

Another box needs ticking first.

Now 25, he has already played three times in Thomond Park but he has yet to welcome Munster to Dublin and he is hoping that this changes at the weekend when Graham Rowntree’s side are due at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster have won eleven of the 12 meetings at the ground since it was redeveloped and eight of the nine last meetings regardless of venue. Munster’s one success in that time was in the forgettable Rainbow Cup.

There have been concerns for some time that this rivalry isn’t what it once was thanks to the lopsided nature of the fixture which, to be brutal about it, stretches back to the day in 2009 when Leinster won that epic European semi-final at Croke Park.

O’Brien has experienced it up close and feels otherwise, his fondness for the interprovincial tie honed by those games down in Limerick where at least one local did his best to get inside his head.

How exactly?

“Eh, 'Jimmy O'Brien you are useless...useless!' And I was just laughing. I was so far away from the ball and a man with a big thick Limerick accent was going, 'You are useless!' I was just laughing away, like!”

O’Brien was one of 40 names included on the flight charter when Andy Farrell’s men flew out to New Zealand during the summer and he started four games at full-back for Leinster this term in Hugo Keenan’s absence.

Mike Lowry and Shane Daly’s candidacies shouldn’t be discounted either ahead of games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia and an ‘A’ outing against a New Zealand equivalent at the RDS.

Whatever happens, O’Brien feels previous experiences will serve him well.

"Yeah, it's massive. I'd know the systems and the calls and stuff like that, so I'm not starting from scratch, whereas when I went in for the Six Nations I was kind of asking all the lads and trying to get everything going.

"Even when I went on the tour in the summer I was kind of behind the eight ball a little bit. I didn't have everything down but now I feel very confident and if I was called in I'd know the system, I'd know everything pretty well.”