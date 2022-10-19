Kyriacou pleased with Munster learnings ahead of Leinster test, insists there's still 'loads of things to work on'

The biggest challenge yet of this Munster rebuild under Graham Rowntree awaits in Dublin this Saturday but that will not distract the new management from their long-term goals to turn the Reds into serious contenders for silverware.

A morale-boosting 31-17 bonus-point victory over BKT United Rugby Championship heavyweights the Bulls at Thomond Park last Saturday may have brought relief to an under-pressure squad after three defeats in the opening four rounds but there was no disguising the fact that Munster are just weeks into a regime change and the journey ahead remains a long and bumpy one.

Playing derby rivals Leinster at Aviva Stadium combines two of Munster supporters’ nightmare scenarios, a side that has enjoyed consistent superiority over their southern neighbours in recent years taking the field in an arena that has brought nothing but heartache, no matter the opposition.

October 2014 was the last time Munster came away with a victory over Leinster at the Aviva and there have also been knockout losses to Saracens, Scarlets and Toulouse there. Yet while forwards coach Andi Kyriacou yesterday spoke of the satisfaction taken from the winning performance over the Bulls, particularly in terms of discipline and intensity, the coaching staff would not be urging “drastic” further improvement ahead of Saturday’s big game.

“Look, you know, away up in Dublin is always a big challenge,” Kyriacou said. “We’re not looking for anything too drastic in terms of improvements. This is a long process that we’re going through.

“The pleasing thing is that we’re seeing the stuff we’re working on in training with the lads and there’s opportunities we’re now taking and there’s still a lot of areas that we can execute as well.

“It’s massively pleasing in terms of where we’re at and in terms of going up to Dublin we’re just going to concentrate on us.”

Munster were not getting carried away by last weekend’s encouraging performance against the Bulls and yesterday’s medical bulletin will have reinforced that as several players – Stephen Archer (ankle), Tadhg Beirne (groin), Craig Casey (groin), Edwin Edogbo (calf), Calvin Nash (thigh) and Roman Salanoa (head) - emerged from that game as doubts for selection this weekend in addition to the already absent Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Alex Kendellen, and Simon Zebo to name but four.

All will be assessed further before decisions are taken on their availability to face Leinster as their team-mates prepare for the biggest game of the season to date.

“We've definitely gone with a 'we haven't won anything, we haven't won a World Cup' kind of mentality,” the forwards coach said. “It's been very 'let's get back to business, let's get back to work, there's still loads of things we need to improve on’.

“The chances we are creating, both sides of the ball in terms of turnover opportunities, high pressure in defence and the way our maul is going, the way we are attacking and creating opportunities on edges, it's all so encouraging, but there is still a lot of stuff we can layer on top of that. So that's what we are focused on at the moment.”

Asked for the biggest positives of the performance against the Bulls, Kyriacou added: “Our collisions and our discipline. We’ve shown flashes of it in the previous rounds in terms of our contact and collision area but just the consistency of our actions within the 80 minutes and the lads coming off the bench and tearing into as well.

“And a much more pleasing penalty count against. Those two, hand in hand were probably the two things that were most improved, and we’re most happy with.”

Munster will also be without summer signing Antoine Frisch, who injured a calf on Emerging Ireland duty in South Africa last week but there was some good news for Rowntree with exciting academy full-back Patrick Campbell returning to training having been a late withdrawal from last Saturday’s starting line-up due to illness.

Munster will need as many able bodies as possible against a Leinster side that has opened its account this season with five wins from five, including derby successes over Ulster in Belfast and, last weekend, a 10-0 victory against Connacht in Galway.

“Their results speak for themselves, don't they?” Kyriacou said of Leo Cullen’s side. “The fact they went to the Sportsground and nilled Connacht last weekend is a pretty big statement from them.

“We've really focused on ourselves and I think it's important that we do that in terms of where we are at the minute. We're just concentrating on our performance. It's all we're focused on, is can we keep improving our performances.”