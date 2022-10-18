'We ended as close friends' - Rassie on Irish reunion, Anthony Foley's impact and Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie 

The South Africans named their squad for their northern hemisphere tour. 
HOMECOMING: Rassie Erasmus is looking forward to Irish return. 

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 13:37

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus knows his touring world champions will face a massive battle against Munster in Cork next month. 

A South Africa 'A' side is set to face the Reds at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10, as part of a northern hemisphere tour that features a massive game against Ireland a few days earlier in Dublin. 

The Boks named a 26-man squad today and the former Munster coach says he knows what to expect against his old employers. 

“The first thing is that the decision to play against Munster – I wouldn’t say I’d a lot of influence there, but I do know that Munster has a history of really putting it up to international sides," he says.

“The All Blacks lost to them, they beat the New Zealand Maori. I know how passionate and respectful the Munster crowd are, so for our South African ‘A’ side going there and there will be some of the guys actually in the Test match group of 34 that will be there. There will be some big names playing in that game against Munster.

“That’s exciting, it’s going to be a sell-out crowd."

Erasmus, who returns to the fray after a lengthy World Rugby ban, reflected on the impact his time in Limerick had on him and says he plans to reconnect with old friends, like the family of the late Anthony Foley.  

“What Munster did to me on a coaching level," he said, "not just the people but the players and the assistant coaches and when Axel passed away, the way I hopefully grew as a person and understood people better… I wasn’t great at it, I’m maybe average at it now – I’ll certainly make a plan, I’ll meet up with Anthony’s sister. 

"Hopefully, Jerry [Flannery] will be there if he’s not with Harlequins and he and Felix [Jones] will definitely try.

“I’ll keep my promise. Axel played a big part in those short, few months.

“It was tough times for us when we started out, but we ended as close friends and I love the Munster people and the Irish people.”

