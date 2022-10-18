Munster sweating on fitness of key duo ahead of Leinster clash 

Tadhg Beirne (groin), Craig Casey (groin), and Edwin Edogbo (calf) will all undergo scans; their weekend availability will be decided later in the week.
WORRY: Munster's Tadhg Beirne is an injury doubt. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 12:12
Simon Lewis

Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey are on a long list of injury doubts for this Saturday's derby clash at Leinster, Munster have revealed.

The cost of a much-needed bonus-point win against the Bulls at Thomond Park last Saturday was discovered when the province issued its weekly squad update on Tuesday ahead of their BKT United Rugby Championship trip to Aviva Stadium.

Ireland internationals Beirne and Casey both sustained groin injuries in the 31-17 victory and along with Edwin Edogbo (calf), Stephen Archer (ankle), and Calvin Nash (thigh) will go for scans this week to determine their availability for selection when head coach Graham Rowntree names his team on Friday.

Aside from that quintet, Munster said Archer's fellow tighthead prop Roman Salanoa suffered a head injury in the final play of the match and will undergo the return to play protocols.

There was further bad news for Rowntree with centre Antoine Frisch, who joined Munster from Bristol Bears this summer, is being managed for a calf injury suffered on the Emerging Ireland tour and will continue to rehab with the medical department.

Frisch joins a growing list of unavailable players that also features RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Simon Zebo (calf), and Fineen Wycherley (shoulder).

There was some good news with academy full-back Patrick Campbell, who was a late withdrawal from the team to face the Bulls last weekend having recovered from illness to return to training this week.

