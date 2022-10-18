Leinster trio a doubt for Ireland's November opener against Springboks

Andy Farrell may be facing into a huge November period without three of his most important backs for at least some of the window as the Leinster trio of Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan continue to rehab their various injuries.

All three have played crucial roles for Farrell’s Ireland in recent times with Gibson-Park central to the side’s attacking tempo and shape at nine, Lowe providing a cutting thrust on the wing and Keenan offering a rock-solid presence at full-back.

None have played yet this season with Gibson-Park sidelined by a combination of illness and a hamstring injury up to now, his fellow Kiwi Lowe working on a calf problem and Keenan dealing with knee and abdominal issues.

First up for Ireland next month are South Africa’s world champions and all three must be considered serious doubts for that given Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster opted for the phrase “at some point” when asked if they would be ready for the Test games.

Fiji and Australia will also visit Dublin next month.

“They’re all getting very close,” Lancaster said prior to an Ireland squad announcement that will be revealed either tomorrow or Thursday. “Now they've trained in bits and pieces with the squad, but they are moving definitely in the right direction.

“It's going to be up to Andy as to whether he brings them into the squad and whether he runs them out in November, or waits for them to train and get robust enough and confident enough in the training to be able to put them in games, or wait until after they've come back to play for Leinster. But they're close.”

Time, or maybe we should say the fixture list, is not on their side with Leinster rounding off the first seven-week season block next Friday week away to Scarlets. Their next game beyond that is at the end of November.

Leinster have plenty of other injury cases to keep them occupied ahead of this Saturday’s BKT URC visit of Munster to the Aviva, the good news being that Caelan Doris and Ciaran Frawley came through their returns against Connacht last Friday with a clean bill.

Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock and Ryan Baird are all still progressing through return-to-play protocols after head injuries picked up against the Sharks two weeks ago and will, subject to their progress, be available to play in this latest interpro derby.

Jack Conan (eye), James Ryan (knee) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) all require “further assessment” while Will Connors is out for three months with a bicep injury and Ronan Kelleher and Harry Byrne may be as much as eight weeks away from action. No November Tests for those two.

For Lancaster, this weekend is a chance to pit wits with Graham Rowntree who served under him as England forwards coach for four years, and with Denis Leamy who worked alongside him at Leinster before returning down south to be a part of a new brains trust.

Munster’s bonus-point defeat of the Bulls in Limerick on Saturday could hardly have come at a better time for the Rowntree ticket after a horrible opening to the season and Lancaster expects them to bring a renewed confidence to Dublin for this latest interpro.

“They were very good defensively. Denis Leamy has come from a couple of years here. He understands how we defend inside out, so you talk about IP (intellectual property), he’s got it all. I sat next to him for two years and talked to him about it.

“So Graham obviously will make them very competitive at setpiece time and he’ll pride himself on the breakdown and the lineout and the scrum and the maul. And then Mike Prendergast has come in, from Racing ironically, and you can see the influence he’s starting to bring now.

“It’s a new coaching team but there’s a lot of familiar faces in there that know a lot about the Leinster lads, and they’ve got that mix of these young players coming through, who I don’t know as well, but they seem pretty good to me.

“I thought it clicked, definitely, for them at the weekend, and they beat a team that beat us in the semi-final, so you’ve got to give them credit for that and this weekend all bets are off because it’s Munster.”