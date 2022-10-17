Rónan Kelleher and Harry Byrne to miss Ireland's November internationals

Leinster duo Ronán Kelleher and Harry Byrne have been ruled out for up to eight weeks with hamstring injuries and will miss Ireland's November international series.
Flanker Will Connors will also be unavailable after undergoing surgery for a bicep injury. Connors suffered the injury in the URC game against the Cell C Sharks and will be unavailable for up to 12 weeks.
There was better news for Leo Cullen's men in relation to Caelan Doris, Ciarán Frawley, and Dave Kearney ahead of Saturday's interpro clash with Munster.
Doris and Frawley came through unscathed after last Friday's URC clash with Connacht. Doris had no issues following his return from the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.
While Frawley came through the game with no problems after his return from a shoulder injury.
Kearney is expected to return to full training this week following his return from an adductor injury suffered against Ulster.
Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock and Ryan Baird will continue to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols this week and subject to coming through, will be available for selection against Munster.
Hugo Keenan will also step up his rehabilitation this week from abdominal and knee injuries.
James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) all remain sidelined.