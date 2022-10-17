Rónan Kelleher and Harry Byrne to miss Ireland's November internationals

Leinster duo Ronán Kelleher and Harry Byrne have been ruled out for up to eight weeks with hamstring injuries and will miss Ireland's November international series
Rónan Kelleher and Harry Byrne to miss Ireland's November internationals

SIDELINED: Rónan Kelleher will miss Ireland's November international series with a hamstring injury. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 17:19
TJ Galvin

Leinster duo Ronán Kelleher and Harry Byrne have been ruled out for up to eight weeks with hamstring injuries and will miss Ireland's November international series.

Flanker Will Connors will also be unavailable after undergoing surgery for a bicep injury. Connors suffered the injury in the URC game against the Cell C Sharks and will be unavailable for up to 12 weeks.

There was better news for Leo Cullen's men in relation to Caelan Doris, Ciarán Frawley, and Dave Kearney ahead of Saturday's interpro clash with Munster.

Doris and Frawley came through unscathed after last Friday's URC clash with Connacht. Doris had no issues following his return from the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

While Frawley came through the game with no problems after his return from a shoulder injury.

Kearney is expected to return to full training this week following his return from an adductor injury suffered against Ulster.

Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock and Ryan Baird will continue to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols this week and subject to coming through, will be available for selection against Munster.

Hugo Keenan will also step up his rehabilitation this week from abdominal and knee injuries.

James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) all remain sidelined.

More in this section

Sam Simmonds file photo RFU considers 'nuclear' option of central contracts amid club crisis
Jamaica v Ireland - Rugby League World Cup - Group C - Headingley Stadium Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest moments
England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Pat Lam tips Kyle Sinckler for England recall after starring role for Bristol
<p>ADMINISTRATION: Wasps have been placed in administration. Pic: David Davies/PA</p>

Wasps placed into administration as holding company ceases trading

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.229 s