La Rochelle devour Toulon to climb up to second in Top 14

Replacement hooker Quentin Lespiaucq’s after-the-hooter try at the end of a muscular encounter gave Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle a try-scoring bonus as they beat Toulon 35-5 in front of another full-house at Marcel Deflandre.

The result means they climb to second in the Top 14, six points behind leaders Toulouse - who they play next Sunday at Stade Ernest Wallon.

UJ Seuteni continued his understudy role at 10, with Antoine Hastoy, Pierre Popelin and Dillyn Leyds all injured. He scored the game’s opening try after 35 minutes, collecting his own delicate chip over Toulon’s defensive curtain.

Mathieu Bastareaud answered for Toulon almost immediately, peeling off the back of a maul for his first try since rejoining Toulon after a long lay-off from a horrific double-knee injury.

Pierre Bougarit was then at the back of a La Rochelle maul that bullied its way over the line 10 minutes into the second period. Moments later, Teddy Thomas picked up a ball at the breakdown and found himself in the clear for the hosts’ third.

Former Rochelais, Ihaia West, meanwhile, took on kicking duties for the visitors, after Baptiste Serin - who had been slated to do the job - picked up a minor thigh injury in warm-up. He missed his first two shots, and didn’t get another chance.

An injury for Charles Ollivon, who landed awkwardly in a late lineout battle with Ultan Dillane, will have given France coach Fabien Galthie some worries, hours before his squad for the November internationals was to be announced.

A penalty on the hooter gave La Rochelle one last chance for a bonus, which - thanks to Lespiaucq - they did not waste.

Meanwhile former Ireland international Jeremy Davidson has been 'relieved of his duties' as head coach at Top 14 side Brive just seven games into the season, a couple of hours after a humiliating loss at home against leaders Toulouse.

The club announced his lay-off in a brief statement Saturday night that read: “CA Brive announces the temporary layoff of manager Jeremy Davidson. The current staff continues its missions with the objective of improving the results of the club.

“The whole of CA Brive is focused on the preparation of the trip to Paris to face the Stade Francais.”

The 45-7 loss at Stade Amedee Domenech followed a 47–0 defeat at Toulon last week and leaves now-managerless Brive hovering just above the relegation zone with just two wins from their opening seven matches - both of them against sides below them in the table.

The 32-cap international has been in charge at Brive since 2018, when they were in the ProD2 and guided them to promotion in his first season in charge, and has kept them in the top flight ever since, despite operating with one of the league's smaller budgets. The club has recently secured major new investment from new main shareholder Ian Osborne, co-founder and CEO of international tech investment fund Hedosophia, and is working to set ambitious new plans in motion.

While the announcement means that Davidson has, to all intents and purposes, been sacked, he officially remains an employee while club and coach work their way through the formal process of ending his contract in accordance with French employment law.

Former Connacht centre Sammy Arnold scored Brive’s only try of the game in the 78th minute as they, at least, avoided the embarrassment of being nilled for the second match in a row.

But there was still time for new Toulouse signing Arthur Retiere, playing both wing and scrum-half in the 18 minutes he was on the pitch, to score his second - and his side’s sixth - of the match.

The win came at a high potential cost for the visitors and France, however. Two days before France coach Fabien Galthie was expected to announce his first training squad for the November internationals, Toulouse’s international fullback Melvyn Jaminet was half-carried off the pitch with an ankle injury in the opening quarter, and was later seen on crutches.

Stade Francais scored 24 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes of their match at Pau while a player down following Marcus Kremer’s red card for a dangerous tackle as they came back from 29-7 to win 31-29, Joris Segonds landing the crucial conversion from out wide after the hooter.

Despite losing their fourth match in a row after inflicting the only defeat of the season on Toulouse, Pau moved off the bottom of the table at the expense of Perpignan, whose 10-20 loss to Clermont at Stade Aime-Giral only ticked into life in the 70th minute, when the visitors Bautista Delguy scored the first of the game’s two tries.

Lyon doubled down on last weekend’s 31-26 win at home to Bordeaux with an astonishing 33-26 victory at the GGL Stadium, home of defending Top 14 champions Montpellier, who fell to their third defeat in a row - and their second at home.

Fiji 7s World Cup winner Kaminieli Rasaku scored on his debut for Bayonne, but also conceded a penalty try as hosts Castres' unbeaten run at home continued, with a 39-22 win. Benjamin Urdapilleta kicked 21 points for the home side.