Relieved Rowntree hails Munster step in the right direction

Graham Rowntree hailed a step in the right direction for his Munster side as they claimed a much-needed bonus-point win over South Africa’s Bulls on their return to Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Munster beat last season’s losing finalists 31-17 on a rainy night to lift the pressure on the new coaching ticket after three losses in their first four games of the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign.

Two converted first-half tries from No.8 Gavin Coombes had helped Munster into a 17-3 interval lead before fellow forwards Jeremy Loughman and Tadhg Beirne brought up the try bonus point in the third quarter with man of the match Joey Carbery kicking a penalty and four conversions on a perfect night off the tee to delight a 12,218 crowd.

Munster conceded three second-half tries but an important defensive stand closed out the game to deny the Bulls a losing bonus point.

“I'm delighted, delighted with the result, and pretty much most of the performance,” Rowntree said. “I said to the lads, 'you can see what we're doing coming through, look how good we are when we keep momentum, are accurate around our breakdown, when we're disciplined, not giving up access to our 22. Look what we can do'.

“There's elements of our attack coming through, what Mike (Prendergast, attack coach) has been doing. He's been doing some fantastic work, but more importantly I enjoyed our goal-line defence at the end. Being a forwards coach, I thought the way we kept them out was admirable.

“We have to deal with those conditions, and I'm delighted with the performance from the crowd, who turned out to support us. We owed them that.”

Rowntree talked of repaying the supporters after a disappointing start to the season that the Munster squad and staff felt did not reflect the progress being made on the training pitch since he succeeded Johann van Graan as head coach at the end of June.

“It's important for us and the spectators to see the fruits of our labour. I could see what Mike calls 'green shoots'. I could see it coming in our game so far, but we could see it all come through tonight.”