Leo Cullen happy to see Leinster grind it out

Leinster scored eight tries in seeing off the Sharks last week but head coach Leo Cullen appeared to be just as happy after grinding out another win, this time against Connacht, in Galway on Friday night.

A final scoreline of 10-0 speaks for the attritional nature of a disappointing game that wasn’t helped by the slippery conditions and a breeze that cut diagonally across the Sportsground with scrum-half Cormac Foley claiming the game’s only try.

That came just three minutes in, and before the heavens opened, with Ross Byrne converting and Ciaran Frawley wrapping it up three minutes from time with a penalty that denied their hosts a losing bonus point.

This wasn't the sort of game to win over the neutral or those new to the game. There were far too many stoppages, mistakes and penalties for that, but it was never less than hard-fought and intense in front of a vocal Galway crowd.

“We started the game well,” said Cullen. “Jeepers, you're looking out the window all afternoon thinking the weather is lovely here today and then you see the forecast, you kinda knew it was coming.

“We had some more chances to push on but couldn't quite nail them. Then Connacht come back into the game. It's a very difficult place to come. There's the crowd influence, they're into everything, aren't they? The Connacht players feed off that, so they made life difficult for us with their defence.

“You can see what it means to them. It's a great reflection of provincial rugby in Ireland. I know the game is not a classic but there is great intent and desire to represent and give everything to your team. That's the real positive. The form book does go out the window a little bit because the players want to give it everything.”

Hardly a game to love, then, but a result to savour.

“We're pleased with how our guys dug in over the course of the game,” he added. “It's one of those ones where you're kinda like take your four points, get back on the bus and off you go again.”

The visitors came into this round five BKT United Rugby Championship tie with a number of players out with injury and Cullen will have to wait and see at what cost this victory came after another handful of key men were forced off.

“Jack (Conan), you see his eye had a cut in there. We'll see how that settled down. James Ryan came off, just sort of twisted his knee awkwardly. Again, we'll see how that is. Then Josh van der Flier, his ankle.”

Tadhg Furlong didn’t reappear for the second-half on his first outing of the season but Cullen confirmed that this was part of the plan for the Ireland tighthead.