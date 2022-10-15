Sean O'Brien set to make Naas debut in AIL 

The Tullow Tank has been selected to face Old Belvedere today.
BACK AT IT: contact skills coach Sean O'Brien during a Leinster rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 07:13
Dave Mervyn

Sean O'Brien is set to make his much-anticipated debut for Naas on Saturday afternoon, having been named on the bench for their Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B trip to Old Belvedere.

The former Leinster, Ireland and Lions back rower retired from professional rugby in the summer after wrapping up his stellar career at London Irish. He since took over the contact skills coach role at Leinster.

The scheduling of their derby clash with Connacht for last night affords the 35-year-old his chance to wear the green and white hooped jersey of Naas for the first time. His presence is sure to swell the attendance at Ollie Campbell Park.

"His experience across the board is just going to be immense for everyone," said Naas head coach Johne Murphy. "It's going to push me to be better as a coach, push our forwards coach Andy Kearney, who is homegrown, to be better as a coach.

"Everyone within the squad, and the greater club, is going to benefit from this. Sean still has the grá and the want to play - and to play at a high level. So that's really important and we're definitely going to benefit from that throughout the season."

Meanwhile, in Division 1A, Munster Academy scrum half Ethan Coughlan returns for Shannon's provincial derby against Cork Constitution. The Leesiders welcome back Liam O'Connor and Max Abbott to their front row.

Leinster's short-term signing, hooker Tadgh McElroy, starts for Lansdowne at home to Dublin University. Trinity bring in Louis McDonough, who replaces the Leinster-tied Liam Turner, and Aaron Coleman.

Former UCC flyer Matthew Bowen slots back in on the right wing for leaders Terenure College's third round trip to Garryowen.

Connacht signing Adam Byrne is set to bolster the UCD bench for their clash with Young Munster. The Munster Academy's Fionn Gibbons will make his debut for the Cookies against his former club. He starts at outside centre, with Munster's Chris Moore and Eoin O'Connor part of the pack.

