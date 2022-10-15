Denis Leamy banking on Thomond turnaround for Munster fortunes

They will be firing up the floodlights at Thomond Park on Saturday evening for the first time this season as South Africa’s Bulls make their maiden appearance and a new hybrid playing surface gets its first trampling.

Yet while the 7.35pm kick-off and forecasts of rain are unlikely to encourage more than the hardcore of Munster faithful off their sofas or bar stools to watch a home team still struggling for form under new management, Denis Leamy knows returning to Thomond Park can be the place to spark life into what has been a disappointing BKT United Rugby Championship campaign thus far.

Three defeats on the road and a single win on home turf in Cork is not the sort of return to excite supporters and put bums on seats particularly when each of those error-strewn performances left new head coach Graham Rowntree deeply frustrated by his players’ appetite for self-sabotage.

Nor is the prospect of a fired-up Bulls side smarting from a defeat of their own last weekend at Glasgow all that encouraging, yet defence coach Leamy is hopeful his side’s return to familiar surrounds can be the catalyst for an upturn in fortunes.

“I think Thomond Park is a very special place to Munster people and to Munster teams, you take that for granted. It is brilliant to be back there, it really is,” Leamy said.

“In terms of the number of the crowd I am not sure, I think our support base is spread right throughout a geographically big area so, you know, whether we will have a packed stadium I am not sure.

“But what I do know is there will be a huge amount of people watching and a huge amount of interest and opinion around it. So we want to give those people a performance that they are proud of.

“We want to give a performance we are proud of and we are conscious that Thomond Park is a special ground and we hope that it brings the best out of us.”

Having Peter O’Mahony passed fit to lead the team should also help. The captain’s availability following a shoulder injury sustained in the 20-11 loss at Connacht last time out will come as a huge relief, O’Mahony having been a shining light in a misfiring side.

The Ireland back-rower continues at openside flanker alongside No.8 Gavin Coombes but Rowntree has made six changes elsewhere and included seven players in his matchday 23 who missed the last three games on Emerging Ireland tour duty.

Tadhg Beirne switches from lock to the back row at blindside flanker, replacing Jack O’Donoghue, which ushers in a first senior start for academy second row Edwin Edogbo, who has impressed in three appearances off the bench this season following his debut at Dragons in round two. The former Cobh Pirate will partner Jean Kleyn behind a front row of Jeremy Loughman, who replaces Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer.

Munster’s backline sees Joey Carbery switch from full-back last week to fly-half as Ben Healy is rested with Emerging Ireland standout Jack Crowley named as cover on a bench that features six forwards and two backs.

Carbery partners scrum-half Craig Casey with Conor Murray moving to the bench with the vacancy at 15 filled by another academy player in Patrick Campbell, who moves from the left wing to full-back as Shane Daly is handed his 50th Munster cap with Calvin Nash named on the right wing.

Aside from Nash and Daly, fellow Emerging Ireland tourists Crowley, hooker Diarmuid Barron, tighthead prop Roman Salanoa, lock Tom Ahern, and flanker John Hodnett will be on the Munster bench.

Rowntree will be hoping for an injection of energy from his young guns whose experience of three wins from three in Bloemfontein is in sharp contrast to the stuttering start they left behind at the end of last month.

MUNSTER: P Campbell; C Nash, M Fekitoa, D Goggin, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Loughman, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, E Edogbo; T Beirne, P O’Mahony - captain, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, R Salanoa, T Ahern, J O’Donoghue, C Murray, J Crowley, J Hodnett.

BULLS: K-L Arendse; C Hendricks, L Mapoe, H Vorster, W Simelane; J Goosen, E Papier; S Matanzima, J-H Wessels, M Smith; W Steenkamp, R Nortje; M Coetzee – captain, WJ Steenkamp, E Louw.

Replacements: B Du Plessis, D Smith, J van Rooyen, R Vermaak, M Van Staden, Z Burger, C Smith, D Kriel.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).