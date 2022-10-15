Paul O'Connell: Provinces and players will reap benefits of Emerging tour

Paul O’Connell has hailed the Emerging Ireland tour as a great success and backed the players to energise their provinces on their return to action this weekend and beyond.

Ireland’s forwards coach was hugely impressed by his first experience of working with a new group of players, 11 from Leinster, nine apiece from Munster and Ulster and five from Connacht, praising their ability to absorb their new environment in a short time together and hit the ground running with three wins from three against South African Currie Cup sides in a nine-day window.

O’Connell, part of an Ireland coaching group led by Simon Easterby, believes the experience will not only stand to the national team set-up under head coach Andy Farrell as he finalises his squad selection for both a three-Test November series against South Africa, Fiji and Australia and an A game against a New Zealand XV, but will hugely benefit the players and the provinces he hopes they will represent with more regularity on BKT United Rugby Championship duty.

Friday night’s Connacht versus Leinster derby in Galway came too soon for players from those provinces who only reported back on Thursday but Munster head coach Graham Rowntree named seven of his nine Emerging Ireland tourists at the first opportunity yesterday in his matchday squad for Saturday evening’s URC clash with the Bulls at Thomond Park.

Ulster’s Dan McFarland has also picked seven of their contingent against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday and despite misgivings outside the IRFU about the merits of the tour O’Connell sees it as a win-win-win scenario for Ireland, the provinces and the players.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in Limerick at the soon-to-launch International Rugby Experience, of which he is chairperson, O’Connell said: “Hopefully, yeah. Look, I know for sure there’s probably one or two players they would have loved to have hung onto and I totally get that.

“I suppose hopefully for us there’s a few guys that wouldn’t have been getting game time as well now that have gotten game time and they’ve gotten game time in an Ireland jersey, albeit against Currie Cup sides but they’ve gotten game time in an Ireland jersey with an Ireland coaching staff.

“There’s a big pressure and stress in that. I know if I was a young guy like some of them and Eddie O’Sullivan or Warren Gatland maybe was the head coach before I came in and if Warren Gatland was coaching me there would have been a bit of stress and pressure in that and there is stress and pressure in top-level rugby so I think they handled it really well and for sure it should give more confidence.

“It gives us more confidence to pick them and hopefully gives more confidence to the provinces to pick them as well.”

For the Munster contingent, former captain O’Connell agreed that the return of wings Calvin Nash and Shane Daly in the starting line-up on Saturday evening, with Jack Crowley, Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa and John Hodnett all named among the replacements to face Bulls, can only be a positive for head coach Rowntree as the province looks to kickstart their campaign after a disappointing first four performances that have produced a single win.

“It gives the players a bit of belief doesn’t it? When you go into a new environment and you’re asked to play a certain way that’s maybe a little bit different to what you do at home and you’ve only seven days to put it in place, and two of those days you’re travelling to South Africa… those players and the leaders in the group who had to put the plan into place on the pitch, who had to be able to sit in a few meetings, go to a few reviews and then a few training sessions, then being able to figure it out and deliver it should give them an awful lot of confidence.

“There was Munster players involved in that and Jack Crowley, luckily for him, there was only three games so for the guys that started the first game there was a good chance they were starting the third one as there was only a four-day turnaround between the second and third game. So for Jack Crowley to play two games at out-half and get the gametime and play with different players, to play a different kind of a gameplan, it’s only good for his experience and his instincts.”

Farrell is scheduled to name his autumn squad next Wednesday and O’Connell believes the Emerging Ireland tour has added plenty of names to the mix with the November 4 clash against a very strong New Zealand A side at the RDS in mind.

“Yeah, the New Zealand A fixture, all those fixtures have been incredibly beneficial for us. I suppose in some ways, taking on the Maori and playing five games (in New Zealand) during the summer was madness but in terms of exposure for players, it isn’t just the match exposure, it’s the training exposure, the review exposure, it’s the training with top-class internationals. There’s real value for that.

“For us to be able to tag on some Emerging games and then to be able to grab that New Zealand A fixture even though it puts us under pressure as coaches, it’s brilliant exposure for these players. You want to be finding out all the time, what is 100 per cent?

“Those guys are going to have to be at 100 per cent against that New Zealand A squad, they’ve announced such a strong squad and that’s what they want to know, all the players. They want to know what the standard is, that they want to work hard to get to.

“It’s hard work for the players, hard work for all the staff but I think it’s good for our long-term development.”