George Bridge calls time on All Blacks career with Montpellier move

The 27-year-old played his 19th test for the All Blacks last November but has not featured in the New Zealand squad this season after losing his starting left wing spot at the Canterbury Crusaders to Leicester Fainga'anuku.
George Bridge calls time on All Blacks career with Montpellier move

ON THE MOVE: George Bridge has moved to French side Montpellier. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 14:02

All Blacks outside back George Bridge has given up on his international career and signed a three-year deal to play for French champions Montpellier.

The 27-year-old played his 19th test for the All Blacks last November but has not featured in the New Zealand squad this season after losing his starting left wing spot at the Canterbury Crusaders to Leicester Fainga'anuku.

"I am delighted to sign with a club with the recent success and prestige of Montpellier," Bridge said in a Montpellier news release.

"I look forward to bringing to the club the experience I was able to gain with the Crusaders and the All Blacks."

Bridge scored 12 tries for his country - the first with his first touch of the ball on debut against Japan in 2018 - and started four matches at the 2019 World Cup.

The Crusaders, with whom Bridge won a Super Rugby title in every season over his five years at the franchise, confirmed his departure on Friday.

"George is a man and player who epitomises what it is to be a Crusader," coach Scott Robertson said.

"He's a hard worker, he's tough, and he's a winner. Bridgey is such a good honest man and we can all call him a great mate."

Reuters

More in this section

England v Barbarians - International Friendly - Twickenham Stadium Eddie Jones not viewing 2023 as World Cup swansong despite leaving England post
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP 14-BAYONNE-LA ROCHELLE Ronan O'Gara: Right now, I’m a walking, talking contradiction
'This is something spectacular' - O'Connell salutes new Rugby Experience for Limerick 'This is something spectacular' - O'Connell salutes new Rugby Experience for Limerick
<p>NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Edwin Edogbo makes his first start for Munster this weekend.</p>

O'Mahony fit to lead much-changed Munster as Edogbo set for first start against Bulls 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.245 s