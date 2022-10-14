Leinster looking to keep Galway streak going

The perception that the Sportsground is a bit of a graveyard for Leinster needs challenging. It’s true there was a point in the last decade when they lost four of six trips to Galway but the two-hour hop has proven far more productive of late.

Leo Cullen’s side has won on their last five journeys across the Shannon, putting a hundred points more on the board than their hosts across that quintet of meetings. The only thing like a contest was the last one, in April of this year, when Connacht pushed them to five points in a European first-leg tie.

Still, it suits Leinster to big up the job this week.

“We haven't always enjoyed the outcomes when we have gone there,” said Cullen. “Jaypers, what was it, a couple of weeks before that European Cup final (in 2018) where we got pumped out the gate. It was a particularly tough day that one. So, yeah, the scars don't go away, they stay in your mind forever more, unfortunately.”

What the Leinster head coach didn’t add was that he put out a second string that day four years ago and in a league match where their playoff spot was already assured. Connacht could point to some asterisks of their own, of course, not least last March when they lost Tom Daly to a red and shipped 45 points in the league.

That’s not to say Connacht shouldn’t play with some expectation tonight. Last week’s defeat of Munster broke their duck for this BTK United Rugby Championship campaign and they were full value for a win that should have been much more convincing against a misfiring opposition.

Jack Carty spurned eight points off the tee with his waywardness but his controlling influence on the side was obvious in general play and they have freshened things up here with four forwards – Peter Dooley, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy and Paul Boyle – and scrum-half Colm Reilly coming in to the XV.

The influx of another cohort of Leinster men over the summer only adds to their cache of inside knowledge, and the motivation that will come with it, and there may be a feeling that Leinster have left the door slightly ajar with a selection that looks stronger up front than out the back.

Tahdg Furlong gets to play in his first game of the season, James Ryan his first start, and three internationals come in in to a revamped back row. There is more youth and inexperience in the higher numbers, not least in the form of Cormac Foley at nine and Liam Turner and Rob Russell.

Leinster are rarely slow to trust in their production line but they had little option this week given they are out six days after that thriller against the Sharks at the RDS, which added significantly to the injury list, while Joe McCarthy is the only Emerging Ireland player being asked to play some part.

All told, they have made nine changes from the XV that started last Saturday. The likes of Johnny Sexton and Jason Jenkins have been given the weekend off while Robbie Henshaw is being held in reserve. So are Andrew Porter and Ciaran Frawley, the latter reappearing sooner than expected after injury.

Leinster, who have won all four so far, haven’t been near perfect but Cullen and his coaches have managed their resources efficiently despite the challenges and the majority of the questions here revolve around a home team that, according to head coach Peter Wilkins, needs to counter their ‘relentlessness’ in attack.

Dave Heffernan spoke about the need to ‘back up’ last week’s victory but that lack of consistency has been an Achilles heel for Connacht far too often and they will need to replicate the excellent work in troubling Munster at the setpiece if they are to have a cut at this.

We’ve heard plenty about how the new 4G pitch should promote a fast-flowing game that suits the hosts but they’ve beaten Leinster here in the past by scoring just seven points one night and ten points on another and last week’s win over Munster was a hard watch. Another pig of a game on a dog of a day would suit the home faithful just fine, if it ends with another scalp.

Connacht: C Fitzgerald, J Porch, B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, M Hansen, J Carty, C Reilly, P Dooley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, N Murray, G Thornbury, J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle.

Replacements: G Stewart, D Buckley, J Aungier, O Dowling, C Oliver, C Blade, T Daly, C Booth.

Leinster: J O'Brien, L Turner, G Ringrose, C Ngatai, R Russell, R Byrne, C Foley, E Byrne, D Sheehan, T Furlong, R Molony, J Ryan, C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J McKee, A Porter, M Ala'alatoa, J McCarthy, M Moloney, N McCarthy, C Frawley, R Henshaw.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).