'This is something spectacular' - O'Connell salutes new Rugby Experience for Limerick

Munster and Ireland legend Paul O’Connell is hopeful the International Rugby Experience he is finally seeing to fruition in the heart of Limerick can be a big part of the city’s regeneration.

As chairperson of the advisory group that has overseen a multi-million euro project first imagined by JP McManus more than six years ago, O’Connell was part of the welcoming committee when the doors of the International Rugby Experience were opened yesterday to invited guests from Limerick’s hotel, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Construction of the striking six-storey building, designed by renowned architect Niall McLaughlin, is almost complete on a long-disused site on Limerick’s O’Connell Street in the heart of the city with the next phase of development set to see the installation of a variety of rugby-related experiences overseen by James Alexander, the CEO of Event Communications, the event designers behind projects such as the Titanic Centre in Belfast and EPIC - The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, as well as others across the world.

It will open to the public in the New Year with the intention of appealing beyond the diehard rugby fans who attend matches at nearby Thomond Park with hopes of attracting 100,000 visitors annually.

Speaking yesterday to the Irish Examiner, Ireland forwards coach O’Connell described his feeling at finally being able to stand inside a building, described by fellow board member Keith Wood as a “cathedral” to the sport, that had for so long been merely a pipe dream.

“It’s pretty amazing. You know, none of this happens without the money from The JP McManus Benevolent Fund and his family so this is something spectacular for the city of Limerick. This building will always be for the city of Limerick, which is a pretty amazing thing to be involved in," said O'Connell.

“And it is great. We would have met a few architects at the start and Niall McLaughlin was overwhelmingly the leading candidate. He’s created something pretty special here. You look at Event then, and some of the projects they have worked on, the inside of the building is going to be amazing as well so it’s brilliant and it’s exciting for the city of Limerick it really is.

“There’s a few projects happening and slowly but surely the city is regenerating and hopefully this can be a big part of it."

Fellow former Munster and Ireland captain Wood had earlier described the new building as “a beacon of the city in the middle of it, a new cathedral in the city of spires” and McLaughlin’s design is understood to reflect a player being lifted in the lineout.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to walk in here pretty much at the end of the building phase and at a big part of the experience phase… to get a first view from the outside in to what’s possible. The vision behind this idea by JP McManus was to try and do something in a sporting city and to have a cathedral to sport and to rugby and my God, has it delivered to this point.”

The fit-out of the various installations is expected to take around 10 weeks before a soft opening in the New Year and an official opening next spring.

O’Connell was at pains to point out that the International Rugby Experience was not just another memorabilia-driven history lesson but an interactive journey through a sport loved and played by millions around the world.

“It’s not a museum, it’s an experience in which we’re telling the story of rugby through five values of rugby – discipline, solidarity, respect, passion, integrity," he added.

“We’re also telling the story through the journey of a player from grassroots rugby to legendary status and there’s a whole host of legends of the game who have helped build that story. Jonny Wilkinson is one, we’ve an interactive kicking experience that people will love, and Jonny is almost the host of that, he explains how you kick and all the different things you can do; we’ve a refereeing interactive where Nigel Owens is involved.

“So we’re just trying to let people know about the experience, what it is and so when they are talking to their customers or clients they can explain what it is as well.

“It’s in the middle of the city centre, which is great. We looked at a few sites when we first started and none were as central as this. We’re in the middle of O’Connell Street here and we want to spread the word about rugby, which is a big part of Limerick City’s story but we also want to drive footfall to the city centre.

“We spoke to Failte Ireland in terms of making a stickiness for your city, having people stay here is having plenty of things to see and do and this is another one to add and hopefully it’s a good one.” It was put to the former British & Irish Lions captain that perhaps one of the motivations for the Experience was to make Limerick the rugby capital of the world.

“That was already done, I think. I hope.”