Craig Casey ready to 'kick on' as scrum-half insists Munster will improve under new regime

As a rising star in a struggling side, Craig Casey has every reason to embrace Benjamin Franklin’s observation that out of adversity comes opportunity.

The Munster scrum-half has, like all his coaches and team-mates who have faced the media so far this season, defied current on-field troubles in the early stages of this BKT United Rugby Championship to voice a steadfast belief in the methods, objectives and course being taken under new management.

For while Munster have failed to fire in their first four games of the URC campaign, the 23-year-old scrum-half believes both that the incoming coaching staff led by Graham Rowntree and the offensive systems being introduced by attack coach Mike Prendergast are best suited to help him reach his potential. Not only that but Casey believes this is the season he can push to make the red number nine jersey his own.

Conor Murray may have something to say about that, but Casey should not be mistaken for a player putting personal ambition before his team, rather one that feels he is now better placed to serve that team by helping to lead them out of its present malaise.

After three defeats in the first four rounds, Munster welcome South Africa’s Bulls to Limerick tomorrow evening and there would be no better time than their return to first game of the season at Thomond Park to raise performance levels and put their troubles behind them.

“The way we’re trying to play, I think it suits me down to the ground so hopefully I get to show that every weekend,” Casey said.

“I mean, I need to perform to become the number nine, that’s without a doubt so hopefully I step on again this Saturday and perform.

“I don’t want to take this as a development window. Obviously I’m still quite young but I thought last year was the year for me to kick on so I was a bit disappointed with some things that have happened but I think this year now, I really want to kick on.

“From that aspect I have to be pushing for the number nine jersey this year.”

Casey believes the new coaching ticket and the change in playing philosophy they have initiated since their installation in the close season has created the ideal conditions for helping him achieve his goals.

“Yeah, I think it will get the best out of me personally. I’m a kind of a hands-on, ball-gone type of scrum-half, wants to play zippy, wants to string passes and get to rucks quickly so I think that suits me down to the ground, exactly what Prendy wants, and what Wig (Rowntree) has been bringing in to be honest.

“It’s quite similar to the Irish style which I feel suits me as well, the way we’re trying to play there. So look, I’m loving it.”

Casey is not oblivious to the current performance issues afflicting the collective at Munster but is sure that the squad’s togetherness can keep spirits high and get them through a difficult period.

“That’s always there after a few losses, I mean, people start doubting themselves but it’s how we stick together, how we bring each other back. Even (on Monday) we needed to have harsh conversations (following Friday’s defeat at Connacht) but then once we hit the field we need to take forward what we’ve talked about but we’ve got to get around each other and big each other up as well because we’ve got a game this weekend.

“You can’t be down on each other for too long. You have those harsh conversations and then you move on and try and build on them, I think. Bigging each other up when stuff goes right, that’s when confidence comes in.” It can also stem from Munster’s supporters whose backing will come at Thomond Park, particularly if Munster can get off a flyer against the Bulls tomorrow night.

“We’ve got to start fast this weekend, we know that, you’ve got to start fast every weekend, let’s not shy away from that. We’ll be striving to start fast this weekend and get the crowd onside, which they always are in fairness but get the confidence going.” end