Furlong to make season bow as Connacht and Leinster name squads for Friday night Showground battle

Connacht and Leinster have named their starting XV's for their InterPro clash at the Sportsground on Friday night (Kick-off, 7.35pm).

Leo Cullen has made a number of changes to the match day 23 from the last week, bringing Garry Ringrose back in to captain the side from 13.

With Liam Turner making his first appearance of the season on the right flank and Rob Russell starting on the left, the back three features continuity in the form of Jimmy O'Brien at full-back.

Dan Sheehan is once again selected at hooker, but this week Ed Byrne and Tadhg Furlong will be on either side of him, marking Furlong's first appearance this term.

Meanwhile, Andy Friend and his coaching team have made five changes to the starting XV that won at home to Munster last Friday night.

Those changes see Peter Dooley, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy and Paul Boyle all come into the pack, while scrum-half Colm Reilly is handed his first start of the season.

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham and Gavin Thornbury complete the tight five.

Jack Carty partners Reilly in the half backs, with the centres and outside-backs unchanged.

Director of Rugby, Friend said Connacht are now looking to kick on after last weekend.

"Last Friday's victory over Munster saw a much improved overall performance by us that is far more aligned to what we know we’re capable of as a team.

"We now have to use that as a springboard for the rest of the season, and tomorrow is another brilliant opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in Europe."

Connacht: C Fitzgerald, J Porch, B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, M Hansen, J Carty (CAPT), C Reilly, P Dooley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, N Murray, G Thornbury, J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle.

Replacements: G Stewart, D Buckley, J Aungier, O Dowling, C Oliver, C Blade, T Daly, C Booth.

Leinster: J O'Brien, L Turner, G Ringrose (CAPT), C Ngatai, R Russell, R Byrne, C Foley, E Byrne, D Sheehan, T Furlong, R Molony, J Ryan, C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J McKee, A Porter, M Ala'alatoa, J McCarthy, M Moloney, N McCarthy, C Frawley, R Henshaw.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)