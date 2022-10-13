Charlie Ngatai is all about variety when it comes to life experiences.

The 32-year old Kiwi has worn seven different club jumpers in his days as a senior player, represented three different New Zealand sides – the All Blacks, Maoris and U20s – and he’s now in his third country having swapped Lyon for Leinster.

He could have moved back home after that four-year stint in the Top 14 but the opportunity to add a new leg to their journey was too much to resist for him, wife Gaynor and their four kids Kerehi, Makaea, Tiare and Hana.

The two eldest speak French and now they’re getting their heads around the cúpla focal too. It’s been so far so good for Ngatai whose observations about the rain and its frequency will be interesting after tomorrow’s game at the Sportsground.

Yet, for all that travel, his most notable moment on the field since coming to Dublin – a last-gasp, try-saving tackle on Ulster’s Aaron Sexton two weekends ago – was borne of observations he could have made on a sofa anywhere in the world.

“I sort of seen the glimpse of the ball on the wrong side. I watch a bit of NFL or RedZone Fantasy Football, so I watch the cornerback safeties: they all try and force fumbles by trying to punch the ball out.

“It was just one of those moments where you just throw an arm or try and knock the ball loose and hope you knock it on or knock it free,” he explained.

“It was one of those moments, it happened.”

That should be just the start of it for a man who is still bedding in. Four appearances to date have been split between starts and walk-ons while last week’s thriller against the Sharks marked the first time he had lined up with Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw.

Leinster and the URC are very different entities to Lyon and the Top 14. The rugby here is more akin to what he knew back home with more of the focus on pace and running than power but Ngatai is a man with all those attributes.

Leo Cullen has spoken before about his reasons for bringing the New Zealander to the club and how, even when he spent time with the Chiefs on a coaching recce eight years ago, the young Ngatai stood out as a leader of men.

Having a player of his calibre around the place all season, when the international brigade will be away, is one obvious plus but so is the fact that the has been very open about his past experiences with concussion with the playing group.

Ngatai missed almost 12 months of game time due to concussions back in 2016 when he suffered severe headaches and dizziness and the discussion around this area is only intensifying as the years go by.

“For me it’s a hard one. My last head knock was two years ago in France and I suppose it always sits in the back of your mind when you do have another knock: ‘Is this your last game, or what is going to happen?’ but each head knock is different.

“It’s how you recover from there but I’ve been pretty lucky that my head knocks have been two or three years apart, not back-to-back head knocks. I’ve been able to recover from them but it’s all individual in how you feel.

“You’ve got to be honest with yourself, whether or not you are right, or you don’t feel well. You’ve only got one brain and it’s how you look after it, because you don’t know what’s going to happen later in life.”